Is Kansas A Viable Option For Royals’ Owner John Sherman’s Business?

Sherman may now have a bidding war between Missouri and Kansas for his business.

Is the state of Kansas ready to throw a lifeline to Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals’ owner John Sherman and help Sherman in his quest to build a stadium for his business in the Kansas City market? On April 2nd, Jackson County, Missouri voters said no to continuing a stadium sales tax with the revenue going into a stadium building bank account. Had Jackson County voters said yes to extending the sales tax, Sherman would have been able to build a downtown Kansas City ballpark and the owner of the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs franchise Clark Hunt would have had money to renovate his football venue. Sherman went home after the defeat and started plotting out his next move. Meanwhile in Kansas, politicians are sensing that they could land both the Royals’ and Chiefs businesses.’

The Royals franchise spokesperson Sam Mellinger has confirmed there is interest in Sherman’s part and he will listen to Kansas lawmakers. “As we’ve said since April 2nd, we must evaluate all options that may be available to us with respect to the new stadium. The Royals need a place to play baseball in the near future and the recent STAR Bond discussions in Kansas provide a path for us to explore.” The Sales Tax and Revenue bonds were used to finance the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. It is not known, as of yet, how the STAR Bonds would work in terms of stadium funding for Royals’ ownership if Sherman decides Kansas is the right spot for his business. Meanwhile, Missouri officials are beginning to stir and might have some type of proposal for Sherman to consider. The Missouri Governor Mike Parson has said he will “do everything we can” to keep the Chiefs and Royals. Sherman may have gotten the leverage he needs with Missouri officials in negotiations with Kansas’ interest in his team.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com