Phillies vs. Rays Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

Overview:

Get ready for an intense showdown as the Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET. This is a marquee matchup not to be missed, with both teams bringing their A-game.

Key Players:

Keep an eye on Philadelphia’s power hitters Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. For the Rays, Yandy Diaz and Christopher Morel are the standout performers.

Broadcast Info:

You can catch all the action on NBCS-PH. Make sure you tune in!

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds:

The Phillies are the favorites here with a moneyline of -171. The underdogs, the Rays, are listed at +143.

Run Line:

The run line favors the Phillies at -1.5 with +127 odds. Tampa Bay is looking at -151 if they keep the game within one run or win outright.

Total Runs:

The over/under for this game is set at 7.5 runs, with -106 odds for the over and -114 for the under.

Phillies’ Recent Betting Trends

Performance:

The Phillies have been consistent as favorites, with a success rate of 62.3% when playing in that role this season.

Moneyline Stats:

Philadelphia has won 71 out of 114 games when favored.

Total Games:

In their last 10 games, the total has gone over five times.

ATS (Against the Spread):

The Phillies have a 4-6-0 record against the spread in their recent 10 games.

Key Player Stats:

Kyle Schwarber: 34 home runs, 94 RBIs

Bryce Harper: Batting .285 with 36 doubles and 26 home runs

Rays’ Recent Betting Trends

Performance:

The Rays have shown grit as underdogs, winning 45.3% of the 75 games played in that position this season.

Moneyline Stats:

Tampa Bay has won three out of 10 games when listed at +143 or worse on the moneyline.

Total Games:

Six out of their last 10 games have gone under the total.

ATS (Against the Spread):

The Rays are strong against the spread, boasting a 9-1 record in their recent 10 games.

Key Player Stats:

Yandy Diaz: .281 BA, 64 RBIs

Christopher Morel: 21 home runs

SMEs 3 Betting Insights

Run Line Value:

Given the Phillies’ run line odds, there’s good value in betting on Philadelphia to cover the -1.5 spread, especially with their recent form. Total Runs Consideration:

With the total set at 7.5 runs and each team’s recent performance, leaning towards the under might be a savvy move, especially considering Tampa Bay’s strong pitching. Underdog Potential:

The Rays have the capability to pull off an upset here. Betting on the Rays at +143 offers potential value given their resilience in tight matchups.

Moneyline: Consider the Phillies at -171.

Consider the Phillies at -171. Total: Lean towards the under 7.5 runs.

Lean towards the under 7.5 runs. Run Line: Philadelphia to cover -1.5 run line offers a tempting option.

About the Author:

Carlos SME brings a wealth of experience in the betting world. With a keen eye for the subtle nuances of the game, SME consistently delivers winning insights.

SME gets it. In 2024, America’s betting landscape continues to evolve, and SME stays ahead of the curve. His process identifies the nuances that separate wins from losses. Follow Carlos SME to enjoy the earn.

#baseballbetting #sportsbetting #PhilliesvsRays #MLBpredictions