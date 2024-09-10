Hey sports fans! Buckle up for an electrifying MLB showdown as the New York Yankees take on the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium this Tuesday. The first pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET, and you can catch all the action live on the YES Network. Expect to see some thrilling performances from key players like Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr.

Betting Lines and Odds

Let’s dive into what the bookmakers are saying. The Yankees are listed as -143 moneyline favorites, while the Royals come in as +121 underdogs. When it comes to the run line, New York is favored by -1.5 runs. As for total runs, the over/under is pegged at 8.5.

Team 1 Recent Betting Trends (Yankees)

The Yankees have been stepping up as favorites quite often this season. They’ve been favorites in 113 games, winning 63 of them, giving them a 55.8% win rate. Particularly when moneyline odds are set at -143 or more in their favor, they’ve won 41 out of 73 games, boasting a 56.2% success rate.

Over the last 10 games, the Yankees have played with moneyline odds in their favor 10 times, going 5-5. Furthermore, seven out of those last 10 games have hit the over on total runs. Against the spread (ATS), the Yankees are also 5-5 in their last 10 outings.

Not to be overlooked are the stellar performances of key players. Aaron Judge is slashing .322 and leading the squad with 51 homers and 126 RBIs. Not far behind, Juan Soto is batting .292 with 38 home runs and Jazz Chisholm has chipped in with 22 homers.

Team 2 Recent Betting Trends (Royals)

On the flip side, the Royals have found themselves in the underdog position quite a bit this season, being in that spot for 73 games and winning 32 of them for a 43.8% success rate. When their odds are +121 or worse on the moneyline, they’ve come out victorious in 8 out of 28 instances.

In their last 10 games, the Royals are 1-5 when set as underdogs and their games have only hit the over twice. They are, however, 5-5 against the spread over the same period.

Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. is the focal point here, boasting a .335 batting average along with 30 home runs and 98 RBIs. Salvador Perez also adds to the firepower with 31 homers and 98 RBIs, while Maikel Garcia and Hunter Renfroe round off a solid offensive lineup.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Alright, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty with my betting insights:

Run Line Value : Betting on the Yankees to cover the -1.5 run line could offer good value, especially given their recent performances.

: Betting on the Yankees to cover the -1.5 run line could offer good value, especially given their recent performances. Total Runs Consideration : With seven of the Yankees’ last 10 games going over, consider betting the over 8.5 total runs.

: With seven of the Yankees’ last 10 games going over, consider betting the over 8.5 total runs. Underdog Potential: Don’t sleep on the Royals. With a 43.8% win rate as underdogs, they might be a worthwhile risk at +121.

So there you have it, folks! Use these insights to inform your bets and enjoy what promises to be an exhilarating game.

About the Author: Carlos SME is your go-to sports betting expert. Simply put, Carlos ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and America’s raging love affair with betting on both players and teams. His keen eye for the subtle nuances and dislocated narratives is what sets him apart. Follow him to enjoy the earn!

#YankeesvsRoyals #MLBbetting #CarlosSME