2024 NFL MVP odds, picks with Carlos SME!! Mahomes the Favorite!!

Patrick Mahomes is eager to solidify his legacy further by adding another MVP title to his illustrious career. After guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes emerged as the frontrunner to be named the NFL MVP for the 2024-25 season, initially at +600 odds. As the season progresses, his chances have improved significantly, lowering his odds to +400.

Mahomes isn't the only one in the MVP conversation. Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen closely trails behind with +500 odds. Allen's strong start to the season, especially after Buffalo's 34-28 Week 1 triumph over the Cardinals, has elevated his chances from +900.

2024-25 NFL MVP Odds

Here's a closer look at the top contenders for the 2024-25 NFL MVP as listed by DraftKings Sportsbook as of September 10:

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

+400 (bet $10 to win $50 total) Josh Allen, Bills: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

+500 (bet $10 to win $60 total) C.J. Stroud, Texans: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

+900 (bet $10 to win $100 total) Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

+1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total) Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

+1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total) Lamar Jackson, Ravens: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

+1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total) Joe Burrow, Bengals: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

+1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total) Jared Goff, Lions: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

+2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total) Dak Prescott, Cowboys: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

+2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total) Brock Purdy, 49ers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

+2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total) Aaron Rodgers, Jets: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

+2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total) Matthew Stafford, Rams: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

+3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total) Anthony Richardson, Colts: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Among the leading candidates is Houston Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is currently listed at +900 odds. Stroud's position moved slightly from +800 the previous week, placing him in third place from second on the board. Last season, Stroud showcased his talent by throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions with a 63.9% completion rate.

Brock Purdy's return to the game was noteworthy as the 49ers quarterback led his team to victory against the New York Jets in Aaron Rodgers' much-anticipated return. Purdy's odds currently stand at +2000. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson, the reigning MVP, finds his chances listed at +1600, shorter than his pre-Week 1 odds of +2000.

Aaron Rodgers' MVP aspirations took a hit following the Jets' 32-19 defeat to the 49ers, pushing his odds to +2500 from +2000. It's evident that the race for the MVP is largely quarterback-centric, with players like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and C.J. Stroud at the forefront.

In the non-quarterback arena, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey and Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill are the first names to come up, both marked at +10000. McCaffrey's odds initially were +6000 but have since increased due to a calf injury that ruled him out for the 49ers' Monday night game.

As for the analysts' picks, Jason McIntyre from FOX Sports shares his top three bets for the MVP:

Jalen Hurts (+1500): The addition of Saquon Barkley is expected to boost the Eagles' offense significantly. Hurts is projected to shine under these favorable conditions, making him a strong candidate.

Jared Goff (+2000): Goff's redemption arc continues to capture the media's interest. Should the Lions secure 12 to 13 wins, Goff would undeniably be in the MVP conversation.

Anthony Richardson (+3000): Despite being a long shot, Richardson's potential under Shane Steichen and an advantageous late-season schedule could make him a surprising contender.

For those placing their bets, it's crucial to consider the history that supports quarterbacks as the dominant MVP winners. Since 2012, only one non-quarterback, Adrian Peterson, has won the MVP award.

