Cavanaugh Tabbed AAC Offensive Player of the Week; Dykes Named AAC Setter of the Week

The Bulls defeated No. 10 Florida, Ohio State, and Southern Indiana and will open their home slate on Thursday, Sept. 12.
By: Jesika Moore
GOUSFBULLS.COM – THE HOME FOR ALL USF SPORTS – ALSO HEAR A LARGE NUMBER OF BULLS SPORTS BROADCAST LIVE ON Bulls Unlimited on the TuneIn app for free.
Story Links
After a weekend sweep over No. 10 Florida, Ohio State, and Southern Indiana, Ally Cavanaugh (Jacksonville Beach) was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, while Caroline Dykes (Flower Mound, Texas) earned the AAC Setter of the Week title.
Cavanaugh led the Bulls with 45 kills over the weekend, averaging 3.46 per set. She finished the weekend with seven total blocks, six digs, and 48.5 points. In the Bulls’ upset over No. 10 Florida, she recorded 18 kills, including the match-winner, and three blocks. On Saturday, she set a career-high of 19 kills against Ohio State.
Dykes dished out a total of 133 assists, averaging 10.23 per set. In Friday’s five-set thriller over No. 10 Florida, she set a season-high of 49 assists. Less than 24 hours later, Dykes was one assist away from matching it in the win over Ohio State. In the weekend closer against Southern Indiana, Dykes served two aces, bringing her career total to 102. She recorded a double-double in all three matches.
UP NEXT
South Florida welcomes North Florida and N.C. State for the home opener. The Bulls will start the South Florida Invitational on Thursday at 6 p.m. with a match against North Florida. On Saturday, South Florida will face the N.C. State Wolfpack at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
About USF Volleyball
Head coach Jolene Shepardson enters her fifth season at the helm of her alma mater in 2024. Named head coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. Earning the AAC East Division title in 2023, South Florida made a postseason appearance in the NIVC, winning three games and advancing to the Fab Four to mark the longest postseason run in program history. South Florida Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament appearances and won 12 conference titles since its inception in 1972. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), located adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.
Be sure to follow USF women’s volleyball on social media (Twitter/Instagram/Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.