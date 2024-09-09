Overview:

We’ve got an exciting showdown between the Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, kicking off a three-game series at Comerica Park in Detroit. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Key Players:

Keep an eye on Riley Greene of the Tigers, known for his power hitting and consistent performance. For the Rockies, Brendan Rodgers stands out with his versatility and clutch hitting.

Broadcast Info:

Fans can catch all the action live on COLR at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Betting Lines and Odds:

Moneyline Odds:

The bookmakers have set the Tigers as the favorites at -166 on the moneyline, while the Rockies are the underdogs at +140.

Run Line:

Detroit is favored by 1.5 runs, with +134 odds for the Tigers to cover and -162 odds for the Rockies.

Total Runs:

The over/under for total runs in this game is set at 8.5.

Tigers Recent Betting Trends:

Performance:

The Tigers have a solid record, winning 56.1% of their games as favorites this season.

Moneyline Stats:

Detroit is 7-4 when favored by at least -166 on the moneyline.

Total Games:

In their last 10 games, the Tigers have gone over the total run line four times.

ATS (Against the Spread):

Detroit is 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 matchups.

Key Player Stats:

– Riley Greene tops the team with a .260 batting average, 20 home runs, and 61 RBIs.

– Matt Vierling has contributed with a .259 average, 16 home runs, and has played consistently in the last few games.

– Colt Keith is hitting a team-best .260.

– Kerry Carpenter is batting .284 with notable contributions recently.

Rockies Recent Betting Trends:

Performance:

The Rockies have struggled a bit, winning only 37.1% of their games as underdogs this season.

Moneyline Stats:

Colorado has won 30 out of 86 times when given +140 or worse odds.

Total Games:

In their last 10 games, eight have gone under the total run mark.

ATS (Against the Spread):

The Rockies are 4-6 against the spread in their recent games.

Key Player Stats:

– Brenton Doyle leads the team with 66 RBIs and notable power hitting.

– Ezequiel Tovar has a .268 average, 22 home runs, and 42 doubles.

– Ryan McMahon has added 18 home runs and a .246 average.

– Charlie Blackmon is hitting .252 with respectable power numbers.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights:

Run Line Value: With Detroit being favored by 1.5 runs, consider the strong recent performance of Riley Greene and the Tigers’ lineup to potentially cover the spread.

With Detroit being favored by 1.5 runs, consider the strong recent performance of Riley Greene and the Tigers’ lineup to potentially cover the spread. Total Runs Consideration: The total is set at 8.5 runs. Given the offensive capabilities of both teams, leaning towards the over could be worthwhile.

The total is set at 8.5 runs. Given the offensive capabilities of both teams, leaning towards the over could be worthwhile. Underdog Potential: Despite their lower win rate as underdogs, the Rockies have shown they can pull off surprises. Keep an eye on Brendan Rodgers and the Rockies’ ability to capitalize on key moments.

Based on the betting insights, I recommend considering a bet on Detroit to cover the run line, keeping the over on total runs in mind, and watching for any value bets on the Rockies, given their potential for upsets.

This Tigers vs. Rockies game promises to be a competitive matchup with plenty of potential outcomes. Utilize the insights provided to make informed betting decisions and enjoy the game!

About the Author:

I’m Carlos SME, your go-to expert for all things sports betting. With a knack for uncovering subtle contexts and finding value where others might not, my insights help separate the wins from the losses.

Tag Line: SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and America’s raging love affair with betting on players and teams, where a keen eye for the subtle divides in action and the ‘final’ score makes all the difference. Follow me to enjoy the earn.