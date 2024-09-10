The Bulls lose to Alabama might be the first step to national recognition and a case for inclusion in the next round of conference realignment

On Saturday night, a national ESPN audience witnessed the University of South Florida Bulls and the Alabama Crimson Tide battle on equal terms for 55 minutes in a close-scoring game before a crowd of over 100,000 at Saban Field – Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The final score of 42-16 did not reflect the entire story, as those watching on TV or in person could see that USF was on par with the number 4 team in the country. More importantly, the Tide knew they had been in an epic battle.

Bulls head coach Alex Golesh insists there are no moral victories, a sentiment I fully share. Nevertheless, earning respect in defeat is possible, and Alabama is well aware that USF has proven to be a formidable opponent for the second consecutive year. The Bulls now face a daunting schedule, with an upcoming game against a strong Southern Mississippi team, followed by a matchup with another top-ten ranked team, Miami. This means the Bulls will encounter two top-ten teams in the span of three games.

Coach Golesh and the Bulls’ primary objective is to secure the American Athletic Conference championship, which would keep alive their hopes for a berth in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoffs. Their schedule won’t ease up after facing Miami, which will be at home before another nationally televised audience.

The Bulls then embark on a four-game stretch that will take them to Tulane, back home against Memphis, then to Birmingham, and finally to Boca Raton to face Florida Atlantic. These are the crucial matchups the Bulls must win to secure the coveted AAC title.

They conclude the season with a home game against Navy, an away game at Charlotte, another home game versus Tulsa, and then they travel to Houston to finish the conference season. By that time, we should have a clear idea of how close the Bulls are to clinching the AAC title and securing a bowl berth, ideally against a top-tier opponent.