Prime Video: Could be the new home streaming home for Lightning, Rays and all Florida pro sports

We should know very soon if the Tampa Bay Lightning, Rays, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and Marlins could be available on Prime Sports as soon as this season. According to multiple reports a deal between Diamond Sports the parent company of Ballys Sports is very near and both sides want to get this deal done before the start of the upcoming season.

The Seattle-based behemoth led by Jeff Bezos is reportedly in advanced negotiations for a deal to stream all Bally Sports broadcasts of 12 NBA franchises, along with five MLB teams and nine NHL teams on Amazon Prime for the upcoming season. Insiders suggest that the new streaming service, potentially launching next month alongside the NHL and NBA seasons, will offer fans access to their local team’s games via Prime at an estimated cost of $20 per month.

Significantly, Amazon Prime subscribers can watch local games without a cable subscription. This development may hasten the trend of cord-cutting, although Bally Sports will still offer the games on cable networks throughout the country.

Diamond, in Chapter 11 since March 2023, is optimistic that its Amazon streaming agreement, coupled with other deals sanctioned by a judge on Wednesday involving the NBA and NHL for the upcoming season, will convince the court to permit its exit from bankruptcy in November, according to sources. The agreement stipulates that Amazon will stream all non-nationally televised NBA games for the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs.

Bally’s network holds the digital streaming rights for five MLB teams: the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays. Additionally, Bally’s broadcasts local games for the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, and Texas Rangers, though these contracts are set to expire after the current season. In the NHL, Amazon is reportedly negotiating to broadcast all local games this season for the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

To successfully exit bankruptcy, Diamond must convince the judge of its future viability. Having been in Chapter 11 since March 2023, Diamond is banking on the Amazon streaming agreement, coupled with other deals sanctioned by a judge on Wednesday with the NBA and NHL for the upcoming season, to sway the court’s decision. The argument is that the partnership with Amazon will substantially grow its subscriber base, as per sources.