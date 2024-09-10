Buccaneers Get Bad News on the Injury Front As They Lose Bryce Hall For The Season.

By: Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out on top 37-20 over the Washington Commanders in their season opener Sunday. Monday, head coach Todd Bowles addressed the media and updated us on the injury status of several Buccaneers defensive players.

Via Fox Sports Greg Auman,

“Bowles says Bryce Hall is likely out for the year, but the rest — DLs Kancey and Hall, CBs McCollum and Hayes and S Antoine Winfield — are all uncertain for Lions game Sunday,”

The Bryce Hall injury is big in that he provided solid depth and veteran experience. Calijah Kancey was inactive for the game with a calf injury and Logan Hall was inactive with a foot issue. Zyon McCollum left the game with a concussion, and Josh Hayes left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. But the biggest concern now appears with Antoine Winfield Jr. He was seen postgame wearing a walking boot.

Via Sports Illustrated’s JC Allen,

“Bucs All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr was seen sporting a walking boot on his right foot after the game tonight. We speak to head coach Todd Bowles tomorrow and will try to get an update.”

No official word on the extent of Winfield Jr ‘s injury. We will update you as new information becomes available.

Look for the Bucs to make some moves to address the sudden lack of depth in the secondary after further evaluation is done on the injured players.

BucsReport.com

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com