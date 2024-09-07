Yankees vs. Cubs Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as the New York Yankees take on the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a captivating three-game series. The venue is the legendary Wrigley Field, and you can catch all the action on Saturday at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Key Players

Both teams feature standout players bound to make an impact. For the Yankees, Aaron Judge leads with a .323 batting average, and an impressive stack of 51 home runs and 125 RBIs. Juan Soto also stands out, hitting .295 with 38 home runs. On the Cubs’ side, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner are ones to watch. Happ has 23 home runs and 81 RBIs, while Hoerner bats .259 with 30 doubles.

Broadcast Info

Don’t miss this epic clash on YES network – Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds

The Yankees are favorites at -141, while the Cubs play the underdogs at +120.

Run Line

New York is favored on the run line at -1.5. For those looking for a slightly riskier bet, the Yankees covering the run line could pay off.

Total Runs

The over/under for total runs is set at 7. Betting on whether this game goes over or under can add an extra layer of suspense to your viewing.

Team 1 Recent Betting Trends (Yankees)

Performance

The Yankees show a 55.5% success rate when favored. They’ve won 61 of the 110 games they’ve been favorites in this season.

Moneyline Stats

New York has a solid record of 41-32 when favored by -141 or more.

Total Games

In their last 10 games, Yankees have gone over the run total six times, indicating games with plenty of scoring.

ATS (Against the Spread)

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees are 4-6-0 against the spread.

Key Player Stats

Aaron Judge is the star, leading both in batting average and home runs, followed by Juan Soto who has performed consistently well.

Team 2 Recent Betting Trends (Cubs)

Performance

The Cubs have played in 71 games as underdogs this season, winning 34 of them, giving them a 47.9% success rate as underdogs.

Moneyline Stats

Chicago boasts a strong track record as underdogs of +120 or worse, with a 13-10 record.

Total Games

Their games have mostly hit the over, doing so in seven of their last 10 outings.

ATS (Against the Spread)

In the past 10 games, the Cubs are 6-4-0 against the spread.

Key Player Stats

Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner continue to be standout performers for the Cubs. Happ leads with home runs and RBIs, while Hoerner has racked up 30 doubles.

Betting Insights

SMES 3

Run Line Value: Betting on the Yankees to cover the run line at -1.5 offers a balanced risk-reward scenario. They’ve been fairly reliable, though recent form shows a mixed record.

Betting on the Yankees to cover the run line at -1.5 offers a balanced risk-reward scenario. They’ve been fairly reliable, though recent form shows a mixed record. Total Runs Consideration: With the over/under set at 7, it’s worth noting that both teams have been in high-scoring games recently, making the “over” a viable option.

With the over/under set at 7, it’s worth noting that both teams have been in high-scoring games recently, making the “over” a viable option. Underdog Potential: The Cubs provide value as underdogs, given their recent success rate in this role. If you’re feeling lucky, a bet on the Cubs could be profitable.

Whether you’re a fan of the Bronx Bombers or the North Siders, this matchup promises excitement and plenty of betting opportunities.

Betting Recommendations

Taking a closer look at the recent trends and individual performances, betting on the Yankees to cover the run line, considering the over for total runs, and evaluating the potential of a Cubs’ upset are strategies worth pondering.

With top talents on display and fluctuating odds, this Yankees-Cubs game is not just a must-watch, but also a fantastic opportunity for informed betting. Dive into the data, use the insights, and may your bets be ever in your favor!

