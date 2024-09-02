Yankees vs. Rangers Insights, Odds, Picks with Carlos SME

Hey sports fans, get ready for an electrifying clash between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers this Monday, September 2, 2024, at 8:05 p.m. ET. This encounter at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, promises fireworks with heavyweights like Aaron Judge and Corey Seager taking center stage. You can catch all the action live on BSSW.

Betting Lines and Odds:

Let’s talk numbers. For this matchup, the Yankees are favored with a moneyline of -200, while the Rangers are pegged at +168. If you’re looking at the run line, New York is favored by 1.5 runs with odds of -128. Meanwhile, the over/under for total runs sits at a tantalizing 8.5, with the over and under priced at -124 and +102 respectively.

Team 1 Recent Betting Trends (Yankees):

The Yankees are no strangers to being favorites. They’ve clinched 59 out of the 105 games they’ve entered as favorites this season, which translates to a success rate of 56.2%. When they’ve been favored by at least -200 on the moneyline, they’ve won 17 out of 28 games, roughly 60.7%. In their last 10 games as favorites, they’ve managed to go 6-4 on the moneyline.

Moneyline Stats:

– 105 games as favorites: Won 59 (56.2%)

– Favorited by -200 or more: Won 17 out of 28 (60.7%)

Total Games:

– Over their last 10 games, the total has hit the over five times.

ATS (Against the Spread):

– The Yankees are 6-4-0 against the spread in their recent 10 matchups.

Key Player Stats:

Aaron Judge has been a behemoth at the plate with 51 home runs, 123 RBIs, and a stellar .330 batting average. He isn’t just leading the Yankees; he’s dominating the league. And let’s not overlook Juan Soto, who’s been raking with 37 home runs and 109 walks, posting a .292 average.

Team 2 Recent Betting Trends (Rangers):

The Texas Rangers find themselves in the underdog role more often than not. This season, they’ve been the underdogs in 57 games and have emerged victorious 18 times, chalking up a 31.6% win rate. As significant underdogs (+168 or more), they’ve faltered in their only two such games this season.

Moneyline Stats:

– 57 games as underdogs: Won 18 (31.6%)

– As underdogs of +168 or more: Lost both games

Total Games:

– The Rangers have failed to hit the over in seven out of their last 10 games.

ATS (Against the Spread):

– They have just one win against the spread in their last 10 games.

Key Player Stats:

Corey Seager has been the standout for Texas with 30 dingers and 74 RBIs, boasting a solid .275 batting average. Marcus Semien and Josh Smith are also worth mentioning, serving important roles in bolstering the Rangers’ offensive lineup.

Betting Insights:

Run Line Value:

The Yankees covering the run line of -1.5 at -128 offers solid value, especially considering their generally successful performance when heavily favored.

Total Runs Consideration:

The game’s over/under set at 8.5 runs will have bettors scrutinizing the Yankees’ recent scoring trends, as well as the Rangers’ offensive struggles. Yankees’ games hit the over in half of their last 10, making the over an enticing option.

Underdog Potential:

The Rangers, while underdogs, offer an intriguing pick at +168. A 37.3% implied victory probability from the moneyline indicates there’s some upset potential, but it’s a riskier play given their recent performances.

Here’s SME’s 3:

– Yankees have a 60.7% win rate when favored by -200 or more.

– In their last 10 games, the Yankees and their opponents hit the over five times.

– Rangers have struggled as heavy underdogs, losing both games when +168 or more.

About the Author:

(Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between two-way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context, or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s. Follow him to enjoy the earn.)