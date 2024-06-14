Dallas FC Ownership Wants Improvements At Frisco Stadium

The 19-year-old has a vintage feel and that’s not good.

It appears that another member of the Hunt family is seeking public funding for a stadium upgrade. This time it is Dan Hunt, president of FC Dallas, a business owned by the Hunt Sports Group, who has a plan to get the soccer stadium that his team uses in Frisco, Texas up to Major League Soccer state-of-the-art standards. The City of Frisco owns the 20,500-seat stadium that opened on August 5th, 2005. The original cost of construction was $80 million and that cost was split four-ways with three public entities, the City of Frisco, Collin County, and the Frisco Independent School District picking up much of the tab and Hunt Sports Group throwing in some money. In this day and age, a 19-year-old facility is antiquated. There was a $55 million upgrade that was completed in 2018 that added a multilevel stand on the south side covered by a large overhang as well as creating space for the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

On May 28th, there was a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation which among other things asked for a 130,000-square-foot expansion “of premium product including clubs and suites” as well as new broadcast and press areas, to meet Major League Soccer guidelines. New canopy lighting could also be added. In 2022, Hunt critiqued his stadium and it was not a positive statement as he said the then 17-year-old stadium had a vintage feel or that it was out of date. In an interview with 3rd Degree, Hunt said, “We spend a lot on the maintenance of the stadium to make sure it’s an attractive place. But we need to continue to improve the stadium and from a technology standpoint, it’s got to have significant improvement. We know that.” The stadium game in Frisco has started.

Dan Hunt, owner Dallas FC

