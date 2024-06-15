Euro 2024: Some Entertaining Matches On The First Day of Group Play.

The inaugural day of Group Play kicks off today, with FOX broadcasting all the excitement. Four commentary teams will be stationed in Germany to provide live coverage of every UEFA EURO 2024 match from Friday, June 14, to Sunday, July 14. Esteemed commentator Ian Darke teams up with U.S. Men’s National Team legend Landon Donovan as FOX Sports’ primary broadcast duo for UEFA EURO 2024™.

Darke became a favorite among American soccer enthusiasts when he narrated Donovan’s unforgettable last-minute goal against Algeria in 2010. Seasoned broadcaster Derek Rae makes his FOX Sports match analyst debut alongside ex-England goalkeeper Robert Green, while former England defender Warren Barton collaborates with renowned play-by-play announcer Jacqui Oatley. To round out the team, distinguished commentator Darren Fletcher joins forces with iconic England midfielder Owen Hargreaves for their first UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast with FOX Sports.

UEFA EURO 2024 Broadcast Teams:

Play-by-Play / Match Analysts

Ian Darke and Landon Donovan

Derek Rae and Robert Green

Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton

Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreave

Here’s the UEFA Euro 2024 schedule for Saturday, June 15th: