Fox is the home to UEFA EURO 2024 England, France and Italy are favorites.

Starting today FOX Sports, serving as America’s English-language broadcaster for this year’s continuous coverage of UEFA EURO 2024. CONMEBOL Copa América 2024, has revealed its full roster of esteemed broadcast teams. Copa America will begin a week from to today.

Four broadcast teams will be on-site in Germany to call every UEFA EURO 2024 match in-stadium from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, July 14. Heralded commentator Ian Darke pairs with U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) icon Landon Donovan to form FOX Sports’ lead broadcast team for UEFA EURO 2024™. In 2010, Darke captured the hearts of American soccer fans when he called Donovan’s memorable injury-time goal for the U.S. against Algeria. Veteran voice Derek Rae partners with former England goalkeeper Robert Green in his FOX Sports match analyst debut, while former England defender Warren Barton joins esteemed play-by-play announcer Jacqui Oatley. Finally, acclaimed announcer Darren Fletcher pairs with legendary England midfielder Owen Hargreaves in their FOX Sports debuts for UEFA EURO 2024.

For CONMEBOL Copa América™ from Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, July 14, celebrated play-by-play announcer John Strong and former USMNT dynamo Stu Holden return as FOX Sports’ lead broadcast team on the call for every USMNT group-stage match and more. The Strong-Holden pairing has called more than 300 soccer matches together since 2014 – more than any other English-language television duo in the past decade. Veteran play-by-play announcer JP Dellacamera pairs with National Soccer Hall of Famer and match analyst Cobi Jones, while Luis Omar Tapia brings his signature call to the competition alongside match analyst and former USMNT star Maurice Edu.

Two veteran rules analysts provide instant insights on key moments across both tournaments in former referees Dr. Joe Machnik and Mark Clattenburg.

Match assignments will be announced before each tournament begins. New and returning studio analysts, reporters and hosts will also be revealed in the lead-up to the competitions.

UEFA EURO 2024 Broadcast Teams:

Play-by-Play / Match Analysts

Ian Darke and Landon Donovan

Derek Rae and Robert Green

Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton

Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves

CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ Broadcast Teams:

Play-by-Play / Match Analysts

John Strong and Stu Holden

JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones

Luis Omar Tapia and Maurice Edu

Rules Analysts Across Both Tournaments:

Dr. Joe Machnik

Mark Clattenburg

UEFA EURO 2024 Play-by-Play:

Ian Darke returns for his second major international soccer tournament with FOX Sports after calling matches at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Revered as one of the most recognized voices in soccer, Darke captured the hearts of American soccer fans during FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010™ when he called Landon Donovan’s injury-time goal against Algeria, which helped the United States advance to the knockout stage amid joyous scenes of celebration nationwide. He currently serves as a commentator for ESPN and TNT Sports in the United Kingdom.

Derek Rae currently serves as lead commentator on ESPN’s Bundesliga coverage and is synonymous with the Bundesliga around the world as a fluent German speaker. Rae has been a FOX Sports fixture on the network’s coverage of the world’s biggest soccer tournaments, including FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ and FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™. Since 2004, he has commentated on every men’s FIFA World Cup™ and UEFA EURO™ tournament for U.S. television.

Jacqui Oatley is back for her third major international soccer tournament with FOX Sports after making history in 2022 when she became the first woman to ever call a men’s FIFA World Cup™ match for a U.S. network. She brings a wealth of experience to the network after spending summer of 2019 in France calling FIFA World Cup™ matches for the host broadcaster’s world feed, and most recently with FOX Sports at FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. Oatley currently serves as a commentator for the NWSL.

Darren Fletcher joins FOX Sports in his U.S. broadcast network debut this summer for UEFA EURO 2024™. He currently works for TNT Sports in the U.K. calling UEFA Champions League and Premier League matches and hosts the popular Friday Football Social show on BBC Radio.

UEFA EURO 2024™ Match Analysts:

Landon Donovan returns to the broadcast booth as lead match analyst for UEFA EURO 2024™. He made his FIFA World Cup™ debut as a studio and match analyst with FOX Sports in 2022 after contributing to the network’s Copa América Centenario coverage in 2016. Donovan’s decorated career as an American soccer icon featured three FIFA World Cup™ appearances as a player for the U.S. and countless memorable goals. He retired from the game in 2018 tied with former teammate Clint Dempsey for the title of all-time leading scorer in USMNT history with 57 goals.

Robert Green, a former goalkeeper on the England National Team, joins FOX Sports in Germany this summer as a match analyst. Green was a member of England’s FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010™ squad, in addition to featuring for the Three Lions at UEFA EURO 2012™. He currently serves as a match analyst for Amazon and BBC Radio’s coverage of the Premier League, Channel 4’s coverage of the England National Team in the U.K. and CBS’ UEFA Champions League coverage.

Warren Barton, a former defender on the England National Team who rose to prominence while playing for Newcastle United (Premier League), is a seasoned FOX Sports analyst and commentator who called matches at FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™ and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. In May 2012, he called the first-ever all-German UEFA Champions League Final, live from Wembley Stadium.

Owen Hargreaves, a former midfielder on the England National Team, makes his U.S. broadcast network debut this summer for UEFA EURO 2024™. Hargreaves was a key member of the England National Team at FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan 2002™, UEFA EURO 2004™, and FIFA World Cup Germany 2006™, while his club career featured legacy defining runs at Manchester United in the Premier League and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. He currently works for TNT Sports in the U.K. as a match analyst.

CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ Play-by-Play:

John Strong is FOX Sports’ lead soccer play-by-play announcer and the signature voice on many of the biggest matches across the network. Strong has called numerous prestigious matches throughout his career, including the FIFA World Cup™ Final in 2018 and 2022. He has been a fixture across FOX Sports’ soccer portfolio since joining the network full-time in 2015, and has contributed to other properties, including serving as FOX Sports’ play-by-play announcer at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Masters Agility Championship.

JP Dellacamera is widely regarded as a pioneering voice for U.S. Soccer with a broadcasting career spanning 40 years. He brings decades of experience covering a total of 17 FIFA World Cups (10 men’s, seven women’s) on television and radio since 1986. The Colin Jose Media Award recipient and winner of the Clay Berling Media Career of Excellence Award has served as FOX Sports’ lead play-by-play voice for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ since 2015.

Luis Omar Tapia joined FOX Sports earlier this year and is best known as the voice of the UEFA Champions League across the U.S. and Latin America having called the competition for 27 consecutive years. Prior to joining FOX Sports, Tapia spent a decade with Univisión Deportes calling some of the biggest matches and tournaments in soccer for the Spanish-language network.

CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ Match Analysts:

Stu Holden is FOX Sports’ lead soccer match analyst for the network’s premier soccer coverage. Holden has called numerous prestigious matches throughout his career, including the FIFA World Cup™ Final in 2018 and 2022, and most recently served as a studio analyst for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. A USMNT veteran who rose through the ranks to represent America at the 2008 Summer Olympics, 2009 and 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cups and FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010™, Holden officially retired from the sport in 2016 with 25 caps for the U.S.

Cobi Jones, a three-time FIFA World Cup™ veteran as a player and the standing record holder for most appearances in USMNT history with 164 caps, is back with FOX Sports for his third major international soccer tournament as a match analyst. He most recently called matches at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA World Cup 2018™. For the past three decades, Jones has served as an American soccer icon, both on and off the pitch. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2011.

Maurice Edu joined FOX Sports in 2018 following his retirement from professional soccer and made his major international soccer tournament debut as a broadcaster at FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™. Edu also starred as a studio analyst on FIFA WORLD CUP TONIGHT at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. On the international stage, Edu earned 46 caps with the USMNT, representing the squad at the 2008 Summer Olympics and FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010™. He currently serves as a match and studio analyst for Major League Soccer and CBS.

Rules Analysts

Dr. Joe Machnik is a former FIFA and Concacaf Match Commissioner who was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2018. An All-American goalkeeper at Long Island University, he coached his alma mater to the 1966 National Championship Game and is believed to be the only person to play in the NCAA Soccer Tournament, coach in three NCAA finals and referee a NCAA Championship.

Mark Clattenburg enjoyed a successful career as a referee on the international stage since working his first match 24 years ago. He refereed more than 450 Premier League matches over the course of 13 seasons and in 2016, the UEFA Champions League Final and UEFA European Championship Final. The UEFA EURO 2024™ and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ mark his latest major tournaments as a rules analyst with FOX Sports following FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.