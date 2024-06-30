NASCAR 2024: Time for a trip to Music City for the Cup Series.

NASCAR will return to Middle Tennessee for the fourth straight year as Nashville Superspeedway announces it will host a tripleheader weekend June 28-30, 2024. Highlighted by the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, the racing weekend has become a staple of the Middle Tennessee calendar while reaffirming Nashville Superspeedway’s status as a premier racing destination.

Nashville Superspeedway’s complete 2024 NASCAR race schedule includes the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (June 30), Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (June 29) and Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (June 28).

“The excitement of welcoming NASCAR back to Music City year after year never pales, and it’s an honor to open our doors to the nation’s best drivers and best fans for a fourth straight year,” said Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci.

The 2023 edition of the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, contested in front of a sellout crowd, captivated television audiences nationwide and became NBC Sports’ most-watched season opener in three years. The electrifying Cup Series race showcased the incredible talents of Nashville-based Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain, who crossed the finish line 0.789 seconds ahead of second-place Martin Truex Jr. to emerge victorious in a thrilling race that had the sellout crowd on the edge of their seats.

Fans from the 2023 race weekend who have not yet locked in their seats for 2024 can still do so as returning customers can select “Renew Your Tickets” at NashvilleSuperspeedway.com to renew seats or call 866.RACE.TIX to discuss options with an account executive. New customers can place a deposit for 2024 tickets at NashvilleSuperspeedway.com. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Nov. 1.