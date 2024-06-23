NASCAR In New Hampshire: Pre-Race Coverage Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network Leading into Race Coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET

Following his win last weekend at the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, Ryan Blaney (501 pts) moved into the top ten of the Cup Series Playoff points standings, with Chase Elliott (591 pts), Kyle Larson (583 pts), and Denny Hamlin (553 pts) making up the top three places. Martin Truex Jr. won the Loudon Lobster trophy at last year’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Last week’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway on USA Network delivered a Total Audience Delivery of 2.72 million viewers, up 16% from the 2023 USA Network Sunday race average (2.35 million viewers) and up 5% from the first USA Network race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Iowa race is also up 3% from the first race of the 2021 season, which is the last time NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage began on cable.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup.

Burton is a four-time winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000).

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10.