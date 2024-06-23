INDYCAR: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

USA Network and Peacock present the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., with post-race coverage immediately following the checkered flag.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions on Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

Two-time INDYCAR champion Will Power (236 pts) holds a slim five-point lead over fellow two-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (231 pts) after winning the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America earlier this month. Six-time INDYCAR champion and defending Laguna Seca winner Scott Dixon (225 pts) rounds out the top three.

NBC Sports’ INDYCAR commentary team of Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry will provide reports from pit road.

