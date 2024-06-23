IMSA: Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen in Watkins Glen is always a challenge. Starts at 11 AM.

IMSA heads to Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y., this weekend, headlined by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship is back at the 11-turn, 3.45-mile track in upstate New York and will feature all four classes racing at the same time in this endurance competition. In the premier class (GTP), the first five races have produced five different winners. The #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport (1,669) team leads the standings, but only 139 points separate the top five following Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti’s win at Detroit. In GTD Pro, the #77 AO Racing team is seeking their third consecutive win, while in GTD, the #57 Winward Racing squad looks to make remain undefeated in enduro races this season. The LMP2 class returns to racing for the first time since Sebring in February and is led by the #18 Era Motorsport team and young phenom Conor Zilisch.

BROADCAST TEAM