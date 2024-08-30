Florida Atlantic vs Michigan State College Football Insights, Picks, Odds with Carlos SME

Welcome, gridiron enthusiasts! We’re diving headfirst into the highly anticipated season opener between the Florida Atlantic Owls (FAU) and the Michigan State Spartans. The battle unfolds under the Friday night lights at Spartan Stadium on August 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm. You can catch all the action on BTN or stream it through ESPN+. If you’re new here, I’m Carlos SME, and I’m here to break down the game, offer some insights and, of course, provide a touch of betting wisdom.

FAU Team Preview

FAU enters the second year of the Tom Herman era with high hopes of improving their 2023 record of 4-8, including a 3-5 stint in AAC conference play. The offense is set for a shakeup with Cam Fancher under center after transferring in from Marshall, where he notched up 2,162 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Watch out for Zuberi Mobley and Florida State transfer CJ Campbell in the run game. In the air, BJ Alexander returns as FAU’s top receiver, supported by newbies Marlyn Johnson and Milan Tucker to beef up the receiving corps. Defensively, Marlon Bradley and Purdue transfer Prince Boyd fortify the D-line, while Jackson Ambush leads from the linebacker position.

Michigan State Team Preview

The Michigan State Spartans are marching in with a familiar face at the helm: Jonathan Smith, the man who transformed Oregon State. Smith brought passing maestro Aidan Chiles with him to East Lansing. Chiles will have a trio of standout targets: Montorie Foster, Jaron Glover, and former Beaver turned Spartan tight end Jack Veiling. The backfield showcases Nate Carter and powerhouse Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams from UMass. On defense, the Spartans are rebuilding with spirited recruits like Jordan Turner, Wayne Matthews, Quandaries Dunnigan, and D’Quan Douse. The secondary will be navigated by Malik Spencer following the departure of safety Jaden Mangham to rival Michigan.

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds: Michigan State is favored to win, standing at -14, while FAU is the underdog at +14.

FAU Owls Recent Betting Trends:

Performance: The Owls have won three of their last four season openers.

FAU has showcased impressive form, covering the spread in their Big Ten clashes. Key Player Stats: QB Cam Fancher and linebacker Jackson Ambush are crucial performers to keep an eye on.

Michigan State Spartans Recent Betting Trends:

Performance: The Spartans have won six of their last seven non-conference home games.

The Spartans have shined in non-conference home games, covering the spread in five of their last six. Key Player Stats: QB Aidan Chiles and running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams stand out.

Betting Insights:

Run Line Value: Betting on Michigan State (-14) could be appealing given their home field advantage and favorable trends.

Betting on Michigan State (-14) could be appealing given their home field advantage and favorable trends. Total Runs Consideration: The over/under set at 45 points suggests a relatively tight game; monitor both teams’ scoring trends.

The over/under set at 45 points suggests a relatively tight game; monitor both teams’ scoring trends. Underdog Potential: FAU’s recent record against the spread against Big Ten teams makes them an intriguing underdog.

SME’S 3:

FAU has won three of their last four season openers.

Michigan State has clinched six of their last seven non-conference home games.

Michigan State has covered the spread in five of their last six non-conference home games.

With both teams unveiling new talents and strategies, this opener presents numerous bet-worthy opportunities. Key highlight points revolve around Michigan State’s home advantage and FAU’s commendable record in recent season openers. Dive into these insights to enhance your betting experience this season.

