Miami Hurricanes make big jump!!! Top 25 in AP poll

The Miami Hurricanes have experienced a significant rise in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. On Tuesday, the University of Miami was ranked No. 12, a seven-position jump from their preseason No. 19 ranking. This ascent in the poll follows a commanding 41-17 victory over the Florida Gators on the road, marking a successful start to their season. This notable performance has positioned them as the highest-rated team from the Atlantic Coast Conference, particularly as other prominent teams from the league have faced early setbacks.

Shifts in the Top 25 Poll

Clemson, which suffered a 34-3 defeat to the top-ranked Georgia, fell from No. 14 to No. 25. Florida State, initially ranked No. 10, completely fell out of the poll after consecutive defeats to Georgia Tech and Boston College. The other ACC teams that managed to secure spots in the Top 25 include No. 22 Louisville, No. 23 Georgia Tech, and No. 24 N.C. State.

As the Hurricanes prepare to continue their season, they are set to host Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. This home opener, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will be live-streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Here is a complete look at the updated Top 25 rankings:

Georgia Ohio State Texas Alabama Notre Dame Ole Miss Oregon Penn State Missouri Michigan Utah Miami USC Tennessee Oklahoma Oklahoma State Kansas State LSU Kansas Arizona Iowa Louisville Georgia Tech N.C. State Clemson

