Miami Hurricanes make big jump!!! Top 25 in AP poll

By
Carlos SME
-
0
85

The Miami Hurricanes have experienced a significant rise in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. On Tuesday, the University of Miami was ranked No. 12, a seven-position jump from their preseason No. 19 ranking. This ascent in the poll follows a commanding 41-17 victory over the Florida Gators on the road, marking a successful start to their season. This notable performance has positioned them as the highest-rated team from the Atlantic Coast Conference, particularly as other prominent teams from the league have faced early setbacks.

Shifts in the Top 25 Poll

Clemson, which suffered a 34-3 defeat to the top-ranked Georgia, fell from No. 14 to No. 25. Florida State, initially ranked No. 10, completely fell out of the poll after consecutive defeats to Georgia Tech and Boston College. The other ACC teams that managed to secure spots in the Top 25 include No. 22 Louisville, No. 23 Georgia Tech, and No. 24 N.C. State.

As the Hurricanes prepare to continue their season, they are set to host Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. This home opener, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will be live-streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Here is a complete look at the updated Top 25 rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Alabama
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. Penn State
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. Utah
  12. Miami
  13. USC
  14. Tennessee
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Kansas State
  18. LSU
  19. Kansas
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa
  22. Louisville
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. N.C. State
  25. Clemson

Carlos SME

Sports Writer & Betting Analyst

Expert in delivering in-depth sports analysis and betting insights brought to you by SPREADS. Follow my articles for the latest updates and strategic betting advice in the world of sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR