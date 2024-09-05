Embry-Riddle’s Navren, Tampa’s Ramsey Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Phil Wood | Sunshine State Conference

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Isabelle Navren and the University of Tampa’s Audrey Ramsey have been nominated for the 2024 NCAA Woman of the Year Award by the Sunshine State Conference. Navren repeats as a nominee from 2023 and remains the second Eagle put forward. Ramsey is the second Spartan to earn the nomination from league administrators.

One of the most prestigious NCAA awards, the Woman of the Year Award is rooted in Title IX and was established in 1991 to celebrate the achievements of women in intercollegiate athletics. The award honors graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. This year marks the 15th year that the Sunshine State Conference has submitted two nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award since 2006.

This summer, Athletic Directors, Senior Woman Administrators, Athletic Communication Directors, and Faculty Athletic Representatives from the league’s 11 member institutions selected Navren and Ramsey from a pool of nominees as the SSC’s nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year. Voters scored candidates based on the NCAA’s Woman of the Year guidelines. Naveen took the SSC Women of the Year title and became the first Eagle to win the award.

In the Fall, the Woman of the Year selection committee will name the Top 30 honorees, including 10 women from each division. The selection committee will announce nine finalists in late 2024, with three advancing from each division. At January’s NCAA Convention in Nashville, the national Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, and the NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced, as selected by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics.

About the Nominees

Isabelle Navren, Embry-Riddle – Navren was tabbed the College Sports Communicators Academic All-American Team Member of the Year for women’s soccer following the 2023 season, and conference administrators voted her the SSC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year. The midfielder from Stockholm, Sweden also earned First Team All-South Region laurels from the United Soccer Coaches, a First Team All-South Region nod by D2CCA, First Team All-SSC from league coaches, and grabbed an SSC All-Tournament Team honor. Throughout her career, she has earned five All-Region, three All-SSC, and two SSC All-Tournament team awards.

Navren started all 19 games for the Eagles in 2023, where she tallied 1471 minutes played and 17 points from five goals and seven assists. In addition to her work on the field, Navren has had great success in the classroom. She finished her undergraduate degree in Accounting & Finance with a perfect 4.0 GPA and followed it up with a perfect GPA in her MBA program. Her academic prowess produced a First Team Academic All-American honor this year, following a Third Team honor in 2022. Additionally, she collected two CSC Academic All-District awards, five SSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll listings, earned the Embry-Riddle Eagles of Excellence Scholarship, and made the Dean’s List every semester.



Navren plays a meaningful role on Embry-Riddle’s campus beyond the classroom and the soccer field as a member of the Riddle Support Network, which supports students with financial, academic, and housing challenges. Additionally, she has volunteered with campus clean-up and the Blue and Gold Gala. In the community, she volunteered at the Tomoka Marathon, the Color Me Kate 5k Fundraiser for cancer, the Me Strong 5k, the Gatorade volleyball tournament, the Daytona 500, the Thanksgiving Basket Brigade, and as a youth soccer coach.

Audrey Ramsey, Tampa – The Spartans’ guard from Boca Raton, Florida, finished her undergraduate degree in Cybersecurity with a perfect 4.0 GPA. She has received numerous awards for her work in the classroom and on the basketball court.

Ramsey was named to the SSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll with a perfect 4.0 GPA three times, was named the 2021-22 and 2022-23 University of Tampa Student-Athlete of the Year, was honored with the 2022-23 D2ADA Academic Achievement award, and was named a 2023 NCAA Elite 90 finalist. In 2024, she became the second student in Tampa history to win the NCAA Elite 90 award. Earlier this year, she was named to the 2024 CSC Academic All-American Second Team after being selected to the Third Team in 2023. She also received the 2023-24 University of Tampa Melissa Vanderhall Spartan Cape Award, presented to the top overall student-athlete on and off the field.

The 2022-23 and 2023-24 All-SSC Second Team member was a two-time SSC Player of the Week during the 2023-24 season. She averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.8 steals in an average of 38.5 minutes per game.

Ramsey served as the President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in 2021-22 after serving as the Vice President in 2020-21. She has also been a volunteer and group leader for Feeding Tampa Bay, a member of the Cybersecurity Club, and a volunteer for Metropolitan Ministries.

