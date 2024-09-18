NCAA Not Impressed With Nashville’s Soon To Be Opened New Football Venue

The governing body of college sports awarded the 2031 Men’s Basketball Final Four To Atlanta.

All that taxpayers’ money, about $1.25 billion dollars, going into the building of the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans franchise’s new stadium so that Nashville can host big events like the Super Bowl and the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Men’s College Basketball Final Four. The new building was supposed to wow organizations like the NCAA. But the new venue apparently lacks the wow factor for the NCAA, at least for 2031. The NCAA has given Atlanta and its NFL domed stadium the right to hold the 2031 championship. Apparently, Atlanta has the right stuff to get the three-day affair that features three games. The right stuff? Show the NCAA the money and have enough of it and the group will be gladly handing over one of its crown jewel events. The right amount of money has to end up in the NCAA’s pocket and the schools, at least at the moment, don’t have to pay the stars of the show, the players, a dime for performing.

The 2031 tournament was the first one that was available as the NCAA is putting the Men’s Final Four in an old football stadium San Antonio in 2025, two in Indianapolis in 2026 and 2029 and that football facility is aging as it is now 18-years-old and it is probably in need of a facelift. The Detroit football stadium gets the event in 2027. The Las Vegas football facility has been awarded the 2028 tournament and Jerry Jones’ Arlington, Texas Dallas Cowboys’ stadium gets it in 2030. Atlanta was supposed to host the 2020 Men’s Final Four but it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, The NCAA put out its usual bluster about how the tournament will be worth hundreds of millions of dollars in consumer spending and needed to get the tournament into Atlanta. It will take 11 years for that to happen.

