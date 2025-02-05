London Super Bowl Is Not Happening Anytime Soon

The notion of a London Super Bowl has been discussed.

Given the political climate of February 2025, you have to wonder what words National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell will use in explaining NFL owners desire to have a Super Bowl in a place like London, England. In October 2024, Goodell said, “We’ve always traditionally tried to play a Super Bowl in an NFL city that was always sort of a reward for the cities that have NFL franchises, But things change. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that happens one day.” That sort of reward reference is a nod to local and state governments who partner with local franchise ownership to either upgrade or build a new football facility with the average starting point of subsidies of about $600 million. The 2025 Super Bowl will be played in New Orleans after Louisiana taxpayers spent hundreds of millions of dollars to renovate the local stadium. The last two Super Bowls in Las Vegas and Inglewood, California were played in recently opened stadiums. Things would have to change in Washington with politicians for the NFL to place a Super Bowl in London.

The Super Bowl is pure Americana, it is an unofficial holiday but it took an act of Congress to allow the game’s creation. Goodell knows that awarding the Super Bowl to a foreign country is going to cause political and cultural problems. After all, the United States Senate, the United States House of Representatives and President Lyndon Johnson on November 8th, 1966 signed the law that created the Super Bowl. The American Football League-National Football League merger was approved by an act of Congress and with that came the Big Game which really wasn’t all that big a deal in 1967. Football really developed in the coal mining region of western Pennsylvania and West Virginia not in the coal mining region of England.

