NFL Teams Are Worth Billions of Dollars

The National Football League season starts in Brazil on September 6th with a Green Bay Packers-Philadelphia Eagles matchup. The NFL is the most valuable league in North America and each of its franchises is worth more than five billion dollars. The game in Brazil is a cash grab for the league which wants to expand its global reach. Sportico put out a financial evaluation of each of the league’s 32 teams although a franchise is worth whatever someone is willing to pay for it. Sportico had Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys business at the top of the list claiming Jones’ franchise is worth $10.32 billion. The Inglewood, California-based Los Angeles Rams business is second at $7.79 billion.

The East Rutherford, New Jersey-based New York Giants franchise is third at $7.6 billion. Tim Mara founded the Giants franchise in 1925 and paid $500 for the franchise, which today would be slightly less than $9,000. Robert Kraft’s Foxboro, Massachusetts-based New England Patriots franchise is valued at $7.31 billion dollars. The Santa Clara, California-based San Francisco 49ers franchise comes in at $6.86 billion dollars while Woody Johnson’s East Rutherford, New Jersey-based New York Jets team is at $6.8 billion. Miami Dolphins at $6.76 billion at seventh. The Philadelphia Eagles franchise is eight at $6.75 billion. If you don’t think getting hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayers’ subsidies doesn’t help franchise evaluations, consider the Las Vegas Raiders franchise worth compared to its residency in Oakland. Mark Davis’ Raiders business clocks in at number nine at $6.7 billion which is more than double the business’s value when Davis took the team from Oakland to Nevada after the 2019 season. The Washington Commanders franchise is the tenth most valuable franchise at $6.3 billion. Mike Brown’s Cincinnati Bengals franchise is worth the least at just 5.3 billion dollars.

