Commanders’ Fans Dislike The NFL’s Team Name

The name is staying for now.

The bard, William Shakespeare once wrote, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose/By any other name would smell as sweet.” Apparently in the Washington, D. C. market which includes the District, Maryland and Virginia people are not in love with the name of the National Football League’s Washington franchise. The Washington Commanders does not cut it with the locals. According to an April Washington Post-Schar School poll, 54 percent of those polled in the Washington, D. C. market said they either dislike or hate the name. Fifty eight percent of Commanders’ customers and fans said they did not like the name. Only 16 percent of Commanders’ fans think the team should keep the name, while most say they would like the team to change to a different name. The Washington Commanders’ co-owner Marjorie Harris said the business will stick with the name for the time being. Harris seems to like the name that the current franchise owners inherited after the former owner Daniel Snyder came up with the team’s present name and logo in 2022. Snyder vowed that he would never give up the name Washington Redskins but caved to marketing partners and political pressure to change the name. The team was known as the Washington Football Club in 2020 and 2021.

“Everybody has an opinion about the name. Some good, some bad, some in the middle. And I think that we have a lot of work to do and so that name issue is going to be on the side for now until we can get things going,” Harris said. Having a winning team on the field might help the identity crisis for the relatively new ownership. The team has not been competitive for a while. A more pressing issue for Commanders’ ownership is finding money and a place for a new stadium.

Marjorie Harris, Commanders ownership

