Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds, picks and insights with Carlos SME!!

Hey, sports fans! It’s SME here, ready to break down the Miami Dolphins (2-0) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) clash in Week 3 of the NFL preseason. This showdown at Raymond James Stadium kicks off Friday evening at 7 p.m. ET, streaming live on NFL+. Let’s dive into it!

Dolphins at Buccaneers: The Matchup

The Dolphins come into this one with a perfect preseason record. They secured a 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at home on Aug. 9 and followed it up with a 13-6 win against the Washington Commanders last weekend. Both games hit the Under of 37.5, a trend worth noting.

The Buccaneers started their preseason with a surprise 17-14 road win in Cincinnati on Aug. 10 as six-point underdogs. However, they couldn’t keep the momentum, falling 20-7 in Jacksonville last weekend, also as underdogs. Like Miami, both of Tampa Bay’s games stayed under the point total.

Dolphins at Buccaneers Betting Odds

Courtesy of SPREADS, here’s how the odds are shaping up:

Moneyline (ML): Dolphins +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Buccaneers -160 (bet $160 to win $100)

Carlos’ Expert Betting Insights

When it comes to betting, knowing the odds and trends can be a game-changer. Here’s what I’m seeing:

SME’s 3 Betting Insights:

Moneyline Insight: Betting on the Buccaneers at -160 offers moderate value if you’re avoiding the spread. Miami might rest WR Tyreek Hill and other key starters, reducing their chances of winning.

Betting on the Buccaneers at -160 offers moderate value if you’re avoiding the spread. Miami might rest WR Tyreek Hill and other key starters, reducing their chances of winning. Against the Spread Insight: The Buccaneers at -3 (-110) could be a prudent play. With QB Baker Mayfield expected to start, Tampa Bay looks poised to handle Miami’s backup QBs, Skylar Thompson and Mike White.

The Buccaneers at -3 (-110) could be a prudent play. With QB Baker Mayfield expected to start, Tampa Bay looks poised to handle Miami’s backup QBs, Skylar Thompson and Mike White. Over/Under Insight: The Under 37.5 (-105) is particularly appealing. The Under has hit in 26 of 33 games this preseason, which is a whopping 78.8%. With defenses generally ahead at this stage, going low is a solid bet.

Dolphins Strategy and Picks

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel indicated that some starters will play, although specifics were sparse. QB Tua Tagovailoa had just one drive last week and might be sidelined for this match. The Dolphins’ focus seems to be more on evaluating backups rather than securing a win.

Buccaneers Strategy and Picks

On Tampa Bay’s side, QB Baker Mayfield is expected to take the helm initially. Whether he plays a series or a quarter, Mayfield’s presence should give the Buccaneers a stronger start. The home crowd at Raymond James Stadium will also be a factor, making Tampa Bay a favorite in this preseason finale.

As we look forward to the game, keep these betting insights in mind. Whether you’re backing the Bucs for a win or eyeing the Under, the preseason’s trends and team strategies point towards a cautious yet calculated approach. Enjoy the game and happy betting!

