Yankees vs. Rockies Insights, Odds, and Picks with Carlos SME!!

Alright, my fellow sports enthusiasts, let’s dive into this matchup between the New York Yankees and the Colorado Rockies, set for this Friday night at Yankee Stadium. We’ve got some juicy odds, key player insights, and betting info to get you ready for this exciting game. So, grab your favorite jersey and let’s break it down!

Yankees vs. Rockies Game Information & Odds

First up, here are the key details you need to know:

When: Friday, August 23, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. ET

Friday, August 23, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York How to Watch: YES Network

I’m seeing the Yankees are favored heavily on the moneyline at -286, while the Rockies sit at +231. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs, and for the run line, the Yankees are the -1.5 favorites.

Yankees Recent Performance

Let’s break down how the Yankees have been faring lately:

Record: 6-4 in their last 10 games

6-4 in their last 10 games Runs Per Game: 4.8

4.8 Home Runs: 19

19 ERA: 3.46

3.46 Strikeouts Per 9 Innings (K/9): 8.4

Aaron Judge has been hot, scorching hot! He’s hitting .459 over his last 10 games with seven bombs and 13 RBIs. Meanwhile, Juan Soto stays a threat at the plate, contributing with a .299 batting average and 36 home runs this season.

Here are a few player stats to keep in mind:

– Aaron Judge: .334 average, 48 HR, 118 RBI

– Juan Soto: .299 average, 36 HR, 106 walks

– Anthony Volpe: .250 average, 26 doubles, 11 HR

– Alex Verdugo: .227 average, 27 doubles, 10 HR

Rockies Recent Performance

Now for the Rockies:

Record: 4-6 in their last 10 games

4-6 in their last 10 games Runs Per Game: 4.0

4.0 Home Runs: 7

7 ERA: 5.49

5.49 Strikeouts Per 9 Innings (K/9): 6.0

Brenton Doyle is leading the Rockies with 21 home runs and 61 RBIs this season. He’s also on fire lately with a .350 batting average over his last 10 games. Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon have also been putting in work, each contributing significantly to the team’s overall stats.

Notable Rockies player stats:

– Brenton Doyle: .350 average in last 10 games

– Ezequiel Tovar: .270 average, 34 doubles, 19 HR

– Ryan McMahon: .247 average, 16 HR

Yankees and Rockies Betting Insights

Here’s where things get interesting if you’re looking to place some bets. I’ve broken down some key betting trends to help you out:

SME’s Three Key Betting Insights:

– Yankees Winning Trends: The Yankees have pulled off a win in 56.7% of the games they’ve been favored this season, which is pretty solid.

– Extensive Favorites: New York is 5-1 when they get listed as a -286 or greater favorite.

– Rockies Upset Potential: The Rockies have only managed a 2-3 record when listed as +231 or greater underdogs this season.

So, what do these numbers tell us? The Yankees have a convincing win probability of 74.1% according to moneyline odds, while the Rockies are facing an uphill battle with implied win odds of 30.2%.

Alright, that’s the scoop for the Yankees vs. Rockies game. Keep those insights in mind if you’re placing bets and enjoy the game!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.