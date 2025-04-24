NFL Draft 2025: Eckel and the Genius have you covered

Capital Sports Network Presents: “Eckel and the Genius: 2025 NFL Draft Spectacular“

Can any player have the impact Bo Nix had for the Broncos in this draft?

Friday, April 25 at 5:45 PM EDT — Live on YouTube, X, Twitch, and Facebook

The 2025 NFL Draft is already shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. Capital Sports Network has you covered with an all-access breakdown just minutes before Round 2 kicks off.

Join longtime NFL insider Mark Eckel and Capital Sports Network’s own “The Genius” Sean Miller for “Eckel and the Genius: 2025 NFL Draft Spectacular”, broadcasting live at 5:45 PM EDT on Friday, April 25.

📺 Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCQsMznJeOw

📱 Also streaming on X (@TheProdigalSean), Twitch, and Facebook

Breaking Down Round 1: Who Got It Right? Who Totally Blew It?

Mark Eckel will tap into his deep network of NFL GMs, scouts, and executives to give you an inside look at what really happened on Thursday night. Who nailed their first-round pick? Which teams made head-scratching decisions that left draft rooms across the league stunned?

Expect analysis on the quarterbacks who flew off the board early, the surprise fallers who slipped into the 20s, and the trades that shook up the first round — including potential Day 1 draft shocks like a contender making an aggressive move up the board.

Can Anyone Stop the NFC Powers? And Did the AFC Contenders Keep Up?

With Super Bowl aspirations hanging in the balance, Sean Miller and Mark Eckel will assess how teams like the Packers, the Super Bowl champion Eagles, and Lions positioned themselves to stay on top in the NFC — and whether AFC heavyweights like the Chiefs, Ravens, and Broncos added impact talent that could make the difference in January.

They’ll also dive into how Jacksonville, New England, Chicago, and the New York Giants approached their rebuilds. Did any sleeper team quietly crush Round 1?

Previewing Day 2: Best Players Still on the Board

The second and third rounds are where real rosters are built — and Eckel and the Genius will tell you where the value is. From overlooked receivers to plug-and-play offensive linemen and game-wrecking edge rushers, they’ll highlight who’s still waiting for their name to be called.

Could we see more quarterback movement? Will teams trade up for that explosive wideout or versatile cornerback still on the board? Are teams eyeing future stars who fell out of Round 1?

The Most Informed Draft Show Out There — Period

There are a lot of draft shows out there. But none bring together the experience and connections of Mark Eckel — a trusted NFL voice with more than three decades in the game — and the insight and personality of Sean “The Genius” Miller, a veteran broadcaster with sharp betting takes and deep football knowledge.

Together, they’re can’t-miss viewing for any football fan who wants to understand what’s really happening behind the scenes on draft weekend.

Where to Watch

🟢 YouTube (LIVE): Click here to tune in

🟦 X (Twitter): @TheProdigalSean

🟪 Twitch and Facebook: Search Capital Sports Network

Don’t go into Round 2 blind — go in with Eckel and the Genius.

Friday, April 25 at 5:45 PM EDT. Be there.