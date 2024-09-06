Reals And Pounds And Euros Are The Object Of The NFL’s Owners Wishes

It is all about money.

Here is a question. Why is the National Football League sending two teams, Green Bay and Philadelphia to play a game in São Paulo, Brazil? That is an easy one to answer. The 31 NFL owners and the Green Bay Packers Board of Directors see a potential revenue source in a virgin area. They want Brazilian Real. And how to get that currency? Simply set up shop, play a game and sell every piece of merchandise available from the game and then have that merchandise available throughout the country. There are all sorts of hats and t-shirts with the logos of all 32 teams that could be purchased and the money all goes into the NFL’s pocket.

The National Football League’s fall tour will continue with most out of the United States’ games taking place in England. On October 6th, the Minnesota Vikings play the New York Jets in London, United Kingdom. On October 13th, the Chicago Bears play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. On October 20th, the Jaguars take on the New England Patriots. Why London? Silly question. There are pounds to be made. The problem in England for the NFL is that there is no feeder system that will develop players in all of the United Kingdom. No high school or college football. But that probably doesn’t matter much. There are pounds to be made from selling all kinds of merchandise with hats and t-shirts probably the most popular of the items and all money goes into the NFL’s picket. The final NFL on tour game will feature the Carolina Panthers playing the New York Giants in Munich, Germany and euros will be available on November 10th. It is the same script, play a game and sell merchandise. The NFL owners want more money from around the globe.

