NHL’s Salt Lake City Franchise Owner Still Looking For A Permanent Brand Name

The Utah Yeti and Utah Yetis names are off the table.

It is time to say goodbye to the Utah Yeti, we hardly knew you. Actually, we never knew you. The National Hockey League’s Salt Lake City franchise is not moving but owner Ryan Smith has given up on landing the Utah Yeti as the brand name for his business. The reason for not getting the name? The United States Patent and Trademark Office rejected a trademark application for “Utah Yetis” because of the “likelihood of confusion” for consumers to other companies and brands that use the name. The likelihood for confusion? There is a company called Yeti Coolers LLC, which makes drinkware, coolers and clothing and clothing might be the problem. The cooler company sells things like t-shirts and one of the revenue streams that every sports owner depends on to make easy money is clothing. Smith’s negotiators did speak with Yeti Coolers but the two sides could not come up with a compromise that would have allowed the hockey team to be known as the Utah Yeti or the Utah Yetis.

Smith has decided to go a different route. There are now three names that are being considered. Utah Mammoth, Utah Wasatch and Utah Hockey Club which is being used at the moment. The Utah Hockey Club name was supposed to be a placeholder until a permanent brand was found. Smith is looking for the new name and hopes to get Utah Hockey Club customers to make a decision during a period of four home games that concludes on February 4th. Wasatch would be a tribute to the Wasatch Mountains and would allow the business to have a mythical snow creature mascot. The Mammoth is an extinct species and was elephant like in appearance. a Mammoth could be turned into a mascot. Names and logos are the most important part of the business of sports.

Still searching for a brand name in Salt Lake City