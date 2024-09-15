Senators’ Arena Issue Could Be Solved This Week

The owner Michael Andlauer is looking to build an arena-village in downtown Ottawa.

The National Hockey League’s Ottawa Senators franchise owner Michael Andlauer would like to work out a deal with Canada’s National Capital Commission by September 20th and begin the process of building an arena-village in downtown Ottawa in an area known as the LeBreton Flats. The Senators business has an option to build the arena on that property but there seems to be a deadline for that to happen. Andlauer took over the business approximately a year ago and he has yet to make his first major decision that will impact the business for decades. What should he do when it comes to deciding where the team should play? Andlauer was not married to a plan for a new arena at the LeBreton Flats parcel that the former ownership group was pursuing. But there does not look like there are many other arena site options in downtown Ottawa. Of course he can keep the business operating at an arena in Kanata which is about 14 miles west of the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

On June 23rd, 2022, the Senators business received preferred bidder status from the National Capital Commission for the site located 10 minutes west of Ottawa’s Parliament Hill, the seat of the Canadian Government. Then Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, just before his passing on March 28th, 2022 signed off on an expression of interest to build a LeBreton Flats events center and a hotel. Andlauer did say of the negotiations that “there’s been some roadblocks along the way. I think there’s willingness, that’s the thing, so I think we’ll get there. We’re working hard and the NCC has no problem getting together after hours. It hasn’t been as easy as I thought, but it’s the nicest piece of land out there.” Actually it may be the only piece of land out there.

Michael Andlauer and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman