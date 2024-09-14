The iconic rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox continues this Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Set for a 1:05 p.m. ET start, this clash is a must-watch for baseball fans. Key players to look out for include Aaron Judge for the Yankees and Brayan Bello, who will be on the mound for the Red Sox. Catch the game on MLB Network to see the action unfold live.

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds

The Yankees are favored to win, with a moneyline of -187, while the Red Sox are underdogs with +156 odds.

Run Line

New York is the -1.5 run line favorite with odds of +116. Boston’s +1.5 run line odds stand at -137.

Total Runs

The over/under for total runs in this game is set at 8.5, with the over at -102 and the under at -118.

Yankees’ Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Yankees have a success rate of 56.4% when playing as favorites, securing 66 wins out of 117 games this season.

Moneyline Stats

New York is 23-13 when favored by -187 or more.

Total Games

In their last 10 outings, Yankees’ games have gone over the run total three times.

ATS (Against the Spread)

The Yankees are 3-7-0 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Key Player Stats

Aaron Judge has been phenomenal, boasting a .321 batting average, 52 home runs, and 130 RBIs. Juan Soto and Jazz Chisholm have also been contributing, with Soto hitting .287 and Chisholm hitting .261.

Red Sox’s Recent Betting Trends

Performance

As underdogs, the Red Sox have won 47.1% of their games, translating to 33 wins out of 70 attempts.

Moneyline Stats

The Red Sox have lost all three games where they were moneyline underdogs of -187 or longer this season.

Total Games

In their last 10 games, the Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in four games and pushed once.

ATS (Against the Spread)

Boston has performed better against the spread, going 6-4-0 in the last 10 games.

Key Player Stats

Jarren Duran leads the team with a .288 batting average, while Rafael Devers has racked up 81 RBIs. Tyler O’Neill and Ceddanne Rafaela have also been key offensive players.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Betting on the Yankees to cover the -1.5 run line at +116 could provide good value given their recent performance metrics. Total Runs Consideration: Considering the over/under is at 8.5 and both teams have been inconsistent in hitting the over recently, the under could be the safer bet here.

Combining the insights, it’s clear that the Yankees have a more consistent track record when playing as favorites. Betting on New York to cover the run line and considering the under for total runs might be two solid options. If you’re feeling adventurous, a smaller wager on the Red Sox moneyline could be worth the risk. Use these insights to make informed bets, and may the odds be in your favor.

I’m Carlos, an expert in sports betting with an eye for the subtle distinctions that separate winning bets from losing ones. My years of experience have honed my ability to find those hidden gems in betting lines that can give you an edge. Simply put, I ‘Get IT’ when it comes to the nuanced world of sports betting. Follow me for more insights and enjoy the earn.

#YankeesvsRedSox #MLB2024 #SportsBetting #BaseballRivalry