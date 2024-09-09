Yankees vs. Royals Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

Hey sports fans! The much-anticipated matchup between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals is going down at Yankee Stadium on Monday, September 9, 2024, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action live on the YES Network.

Key Players

From the Yankees’ side, Aaron Judge is always a sight to behold, leading the team with a whopping 51 home runs and 125 RBIs. Juan Soto and Jazz Chisholm are also expected to shine. For the Royals, Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez are the ones to watch, bringing some serious firepower to their lineup.

Broadcast Information

Make sure to tune in and catch the game on YES Network at 7:05 p.m. ET to see how this thrilling matchup unfolds.

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds

For this bout, the Yankees are the favorites with moneyline odds at -182, while the Royals trail at +152 as the underdogs.

Run Line

The Yankees are favored to cover the run line at -1.5 with +115 odds, whereas the Royals are at -136 to cover.

Total Runs

The over/under for total runs is set at 8.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 on the under.

Yankees Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Yankees have struggled a bit in their recent role as favorites, coming away with just four wins in their last ten games.

Moneyline Stats

When the Yankees were favored recently, they came out on top 4 out of 10 times.

Total Games

In these ten games, six have gone over the total runs set.

ATS (Against the Spread)

The Yankees are 4-6-0 against the spread in their last ten outings.

Key Player Stats

Aaron Judge has been the standout performer for the Yankees, leading the team in home runs (51) and RBIs (125), and maintaining a .321 batting average.

Royals Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Royals have had a tough time as underdogs, winning only one of their last six games in this role.

Moneyline Stats

In their last ten matchups, the Royals have snagged just a single win when participating as the underdog.

Total Games

The total has gone over in just two of their last ten games.

ATS (Against the Spread)

The Royals have fared somewhat better against the spread, winning five of their last ten.

Key Player Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has been the Royals’ ace, leading the team with a .336 batting average, 30 homers, and 98 RBIs.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Run Line Value

The Yankees covering the run line at -1.5 with +115 odds could be an attractive bet, especially given their firepower and home-field advantage.

Total Runs Consideration

The likelihood of the game going over 8.5 total runs seems reasonable, especially with the offensive capabilities of both teams.

Underdog Potential

While the Royals have struggled as underdogs, their recent form against the spread and Bobby Witt Jr.’s stellar performance make them worth a look at +1.5.

Betting Recommendations

Taking into consideration the recent trends and key stats, here are some recommended bets:

– Run Line: Yankees to cover at -1.5 (+115 odds).

– Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-108 odds).

– Underdog Potential: Royals to cover +1.5 (-136).

This matchup promises to be an exciting one with plenty of action on both sides. Use these insights to make your betting decisions and enjoy the game!

