Poland Has Major Sports Aspirations 

A new arena is being built and the country wants the Summer Olympics.

Poland is not considered a major sports destination and it appears that Poland wants to change that perception. There will be a new arena in Warsaw and now Poland is planning to bid for the 2040 or 2044 Summer Olympics. The arena will seat around 22,000 people and can attract sports events and concerts and the estimated cost of building the venue is $381 million US. The arena will not be opened until 2029 at the earliest. Warsaw is the only European capital that does not have a large indoor venue as the city’s biggest arena seats around 4,800 people.

The big whale that the Polish government wants to catch is the Olympics. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced Poland will formally apply to host the Summer Olympics in 2040 or 2044. “Life will show whether this is a realistic goal. We will take it seriously. Taking into account the preliminary decisions and declaration of the International Olympic Committee, we can talk about 2040 or 2044.” This is not going to be an easy task for Poland. The country does not have the sports venue apparatus needed to host a Summer Olympics. The proposed Warsaw arena will solve just one problem. Poland just spends one percent of its budget on sports. Poland has never bid to host the Summer Games. There have been two attempts at submitting a bid to the International Olympic Committee, one for the 2006 Winter Olympics and the bid was not even considered by the IOC and a bid for the 2022 Winter Games that was withdrawn after Krakow residents said no to a referendum asking them if they were interested in staging a Winter Olympics. It is possible that Poland would need to have all the plans for the 2040 Olympics finalized by 2027 to land the 2040 event.

