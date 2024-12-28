Boxing, often described as the “sweet science,” is as much about strategy and grit as it is about the personalities and power brokers shaping the sport. In a recent feature, Sports Illustrated unveiled its 2024 list of the most influential and powerful people in boxing, offering a snapshot of the movers and shakers redefining the industry.

The rankings showcase a diverse mix of individuals, from iconic fighters and promoters to media moguls and executives. Each has played a pivotal role in boxing’s evolving landscape, from setting up blockbuster matches to ensuring the sport remains globally relevant.

One standout from the list is Saul “Canelo” Álvarez, a name synonymous with boxing excellence. Canelo continues to dominate both inside the ring and beyond, leveraging his star power to negotiate lucrative deals and elevate the sport’s profile. His ability to command the attention of fans worldwide has made him an indispensable figure in boxing’s ecosystem. Canelo has ofcourse fought during his career in Florida as well.

Promoters remain central to boxing’s appeal, with Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum making SI’s list. Hearn, the Matchroom Boxing mastermind, has been instrumental in organizing major bouts that capture the imagination of fans. Meanwhile, Arum, despite decades in the business, proves that experience and a deep understanding of the sport are still invaluable assets.

YouTube influencers turned boxers, such as Jake Paul, continue to be polarizing yet undeniably impactful figures in boxing. Their ability to draw younger audiences has injected fresh energy and controversy into the sport, proving that unconventional paths to stardom can reshape traditional dynamics. Its not surprising to see his name on the list and a similar “30 under 30” list both compiled by veteran sports journalist Joseph Hammond.

While the list celebrates power and influence, it also underscores challenges within the sport. Issues like fair fighter compensation, match-fixing rumors, and the lack of consistent matchmaking continue to plague boxing. The individuals highlighted by Sports Illustrated will play critical roles in addressing these concerns while steering boxing toward a sustainable future.

For the full list and in-depth profiles, check out Sports Illustrated’s feature here.