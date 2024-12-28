Buccaneers Playoff Run: Tough but not impossible.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a huge loss almost a week ago to the Dallas Cowboys. That gut wrenching defeat has left me slightly apathetic as game day against the Carolina Panthers approaches. I don’t know what team is going to show up, and that’s not a good feeling to have this late into a season.

Todd Bowles has NEVER been 3 games over .500 at any point in the season in 3 years as head coach of the Bucs. To even have a CHANCE at making the playoffs they will have to get to 10-7. If they stumble and lose either of the last 2 it may cost him his job.

I’m glad I’m not the one who makes that decision but he will need to explain to his bosses why his teams have trouble distancing themselves from their competition. Good teams find a way to win games they should, especially when stakes are highest.

The other issue is his proclaiming that the Bucs were essentially in “playoff” mode since they were 4 and 6. When you say that and then lose, what do you say to your team? They knew that before they took the field vs Dallas that a loss would knock them out of the playoffs. That obviously didn’t help to motivate them.

The Panthers present many problems offensively to the Bucs. My confidence in this Defense is at an all time low. They ruined the Cardinals season last weekend and with many former Buc coaches and players, they have plenty of motivation to win on Sunday.

I almost chuckled when I saw the point spread at 8.5 points in favor of the Bucs. I’m not a gambling man but that is ludicrous! These two teams played an OT thriller just a few weeks ago. Bryce Young can easily carve up this Defense.

So, can the Bucs get to 9 dash 7 and then pray that the Falcons stumble? Then, can they get to that ever elusive 3 games over .500 and finish at 10-7? That STILL might not be enough to get into the playoffs. We’re about to find out if his team can do what hasn’t been done before. Stay tuned.

