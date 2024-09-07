Should The Olympic Rings Stay On The Eiffel Tower?

The mayor of Paris thinks the landmark should have the rings.

The 2024 Paris Summer and Paralympics events are coming to an end but there may be a fight brewing between the Mayor of Paris, France, the Eiffel family and some residents in Paris. The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has decided that the Olympics logo should be a permanent feature of the Eiffel Tower and that is not going over too well with the people in the French capital. The rings have to be removed because they weigh too much for the structure. Hidalgo intends to replace them with lighter rings. While Hidalgo is at it, she probably should add a moustache to the Mona Lisa or put arms on Venus de Milo at the city’s Louvre museum. The Eiffel Tower is a landmark that does not need to be desecrated by the symbol of the Olympic movement.

The Association of Gustave Eiffel’s Descendants put out a statement aimed directly at the Paris mayor. “It does not seem appropriate to us that the Eiffel Tower, which has become the symbol of Paris and the whole of France since its construction 135 years ago, has the symbol of an outside organization added to it in a permanent way, whatever its prestige.” The association should put up a sign nearby saying post no bills or some equivalent saying. The message from the association is that “the Eiffel Tower should not become an advertising outpost.” One local group apparently was not very impressed with the 2024 Summer Olympics event. SOS Paris, which advocates for Paris’s historic sites, put out a statement that read, “The Eiffel Tower has a history of 135 years and surpasses a sports and media event of 17 days.” SOS Paris forgot about the Paralympic part of the overall event that cost Paris and French taxpayers hundreds of millions of euros.

