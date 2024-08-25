The Paralympics Ready To Open In Paris

The other part of the Olympics.

There is another Summer Olympics that is set to open in Paris, France that probably deserves far more attention than the recently concluded Summer Olympics. It is the Paralympics and it will feature about 4,400 athletes with disabilities from around the world. The athletes will compete in 549 medal events across 22 sports. These people are truly gifted athletes who are not big names or very rich professional athletes who come to the Olympics to sell their own brands and allow the International Olympic Committee to use their brands to sell advertising. Major League Baseball and the National Football League want to join the event and participate just like the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League. Comcast-NBC will provide video platforms for the Paralympics but this event is competing with the beginning of the National Football League and college football seasons and the athletes certainly will not be getting the same attention as the big names earlier this summer although these athletes deserve to get attention.

France remains on high alert for any possible terrorist attack during this particular part of the Olympics Summer of 2024 Games. The French Government will deploy up to 25,000 police officers to patrol Paris during the 12-day Paralympic Games event. The 25,000 police officers is just the tip of the security iceberg as French elite units and anti-terrorist groups within the security forces will also be on alert to respond to potential emergencies. Chile, Finland, Qatar, and Spain will be sending security personnel to Paris to secure the Paralympic Games. Some 15,000 police will be watching over the Opening Ceremonies. French officials said they expect 35,000 spectators, 5,000 athletes, and 170 delegations to attend the opening at the foot of the Champs-Élysées. Paris is a restricted area and that could cause major problems when school starts on September 2nd.

