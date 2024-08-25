Takeaways from Miami Dolphins vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Observations from the Miami Dolphins’ 24-14 Defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What stands out the most about the Dolphins’ 24-14 loss to the Buccaneers in their preseason finale at Raymond James Stadium? For starters, the relief that preseason is finally over. Injuries have plagued the Dolphins over the past three weeks, with wide receiver Anthony Schwartz and defensive tackle Brandon Pili being the most recent setbacks.

EMERGING STARS

Rookie wide receiver Malik Washington stole the show for the Dolphins, excelling with two impressive returns and a remarkable 40-yard run on an end-around. Quarterback Skylar Thompson also made his case for the No. 2 QB spot, leading the Dolphins to a touchdown drive after entering the game in the second quarter and completing all five of his passes.

THE FIRST HALF

Beginning with the list of “inactives”—technically unofficial but indicative nonetheless—virtually every key player was sidelined. Among those absent were QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill, as well as injured WR Erik Ezukanma and rookie DB Patrick McMorris.

The Dolphins’ defense, featuring backups like Chop Robinson, Ethan Bonner, Siran Neal, and Channing Tindall, struggled against Tampa Bay’s starters. The Buccaneers quickly capitalized with a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive.

Defensive tackle Brandon Pili had a rough start, missing key plays, while Neal got outplayed by Baker Mayfield’s precise pass to rookie Jalen McMillan.

TRIAL BY FIRE FOR QBS

Mike White started at QB for the first time this preseason and had promising moments, including a quick 7-yard completion to Malik Washington. However, offensive line struggles led to sacks and stopped drives. Washington showcased his talents with a notable 40-yard run, and explosive returns of 28 and 45 yards, but the rest of the offense, especially the running game, lagged behind.

Defensively, Channing Tindall and safety Elijah Campbell stood out, though rookie free agent Storm Duck was beaten for a late second-quarter touchdown.

Skylar Thompson took over before halftime, piecing together a solid drive that concluded with a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Rucci, bringing the score to 17-7. However, the offense continued to struggle, and the half ended with another injury, as Brandon Pili left the field with a knee issue.

SECOND HALF WOES

The Dolphins opened the second half with a penalty-ridden drive (four penalties in total), yet Skylar Thompson threw a beautiful pass to Mike Harley Jr. The defense responded well, with Mark Perry’s tight coverage forcing an incompletion.

Thompson led another scoring drive, demonstrating his playmaking ability with a 23-yard catch to Jaylen Wright and a touchdown pass to Kyric McGowan. Despite solid plays from running back Anthony McFarland, Tampa Bay answered with a touchdown, extending their lead.

With time winding down, Thompson’s performance soured when he threw an interception on third-and-10. The Dolphins never regained possession, ultimately falling 24-14, and closing out the preseason with a 2-1 record.

With the preseason behind us, it’s time to focus on the regular season, with roster cuts to meet the 53-player limit expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Carlos SME

Sports Writer & Betting Analyst

Expert in delivering in-depth sports analysis and betting insights brought to you by SPREADS. Follow my articles for the latest updates and strategic betting advice in the world of sports.