University of Tampa Men’s Basketball announce 2024-2025 schedule.

The University of Tampa Men’s Basketball team has released their highly anticipated schedule for the 2024-25 season. The buzz around the program is the highest it has been in years as head coach Linc Darner enters his second season leading the Spartans on the court. A proven winner in all of his coaching stops, Darner and his staff look to improve upon an 8-20 record in 2023-24. The excitement for the new season is real as the Spartans are returning over 75% of last season’s offensive production and have added 6 strong newcomers through both high school and the transfer portal to the roster.

Tampa Men’s Basketball will tip off their season in November with a road trip to Columbia, SC to play a pair of South Region opponents. While in the Palmetto State the Spartans will face Allen University on Nov. 8th at 6:00pm followed by Benedict College on the 9th at 6:00pm. Both contests will be rematches from last season where the Spartans defeated Allen but fell to Benedict. After the quick road trip the start the season, the Spartans will come home for the home opener the following week. The University of Tampa Men’s Basketball home opener is scheduled for Saturday, November 16th at 4:00pm against Claflin University. On paper, Claflin is the strongest non-conference opponent and will be a great early test for the Spartans before they hit conference play. To finish out November, UT will face Puerto Rico Mayaguez on November 25th at 7:00pm before heading across the bridge to St. Pete for the Eckerd Thanksgiving Classic on the 29th and 30th. The Spartans will first face Minnesota Crookston on Friday before taking on Puerto Rico Rio Piedras on Saturday.

The month of December marks the beginning of Sunshine State Conference play for the Spartans. UT will open conference play at home against Florida Southern on Tuesday, December 4th at 7:00pm before heading on the road to Saint Leo just a few days later on December 7th. Before students head home for the winter break the Spartans will play hosts to Lynn University on December 14th at 4:00pm. The University of Tampa will then host the Tampa Classic at the Bob Martinez Center on December 20th and 21st. During the Tampa Classic the Spartans will host Roberts Wesleyan on the 20th at 5:00pm and Flagler on the 21st at 5:00pm. The Tampa Classic will officially wrap up non-conference play for UT and as students return to campus in the new year, the Spartans will be in the heat of SSC play.

During the month of January the Spartans will play nine Sunshine State Conference games, with four of those taking place at the Bob. The Spartans will open the 2025 home conference schedule with Rollins on Saturday. January 4th at 4:00pm. Following a week and a half on the road, the Spartans will return home for back-to-back home games against Florida Tech on Wednesday, January 15th at 7:30 and Palm Beach Atlantic on Saturday the 18th at 4:00pm. To close out the January home slate the Spartans will host Saint Leo on Saturday the 25th at 4:00pm. Key away games for the Spartans during the month of January are January 1st against powerhouse Nova Southeastern and January 29th against Florida Southern.

The Spartans will close out the 2024-25 season in the month of February with their final eight SSC battles. Four of those will take place at home with the first coming against Nova Southeastern on February 5th at 7:30pm. After a quick trip to Rollins on the 8th, the Spartans will once again host back to back home games on February 12th against Eckerd and February 15th against Embry Riddle. After hitting the road for a week to take on Florida Tech and Palm Beach Atlantic the Spartans will return home to close out the 2024-25 season. The final game of the regular season will take place at home on February 26th against Barry at 7:30pm.

Following the regular season the Spartans will compete in the Sunshine State Conference Tournament in the beginning of March. Fans can follow the 2024-25 campaign online at TampaSpartans.com, on social media @Uoftampabbal, and in person all season long at the Bob Martinez Center.

