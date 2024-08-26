USF Hoops will take on Portland in The Myrtle Beach Invitational as the Bracket is Set

ESPN Events announced the bracket for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday. The University of South Florida opens the invitational on Thursday, November 21, against Portland at 2:30 p.m. The 2024-25 men’s basketball schedule is presented by Tampa General Hospital.



The Bulls and Pilots will meet for the first time. South Florida and Portland are joined by Bradley, Middle Tennessee, Ohio, Princeton, Texas State, and Wright State. The Bulls have only played against the Ohio Bobcats and the Wright State Raiders.



It was a historic season for the South Florida Bulls in 2023-24 as the program finished with a school-record 25 wins and claimed its first conference regular season title in program history in head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim ‘s first season with the program. The Bulls return three players who started at least 13 games last season, including Kobe Knox , who started all 33 games, and Jayden Reid , who was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team.



Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the 2024 Myrtle Beach Invitational is an eight-team, 12-game bracketed tournament. The first-round winners play in the semi-finals on November 22. The title game is set for 5:30 p.m. (ET) on November 24 at the HTC Center.



About USF Men’s Basketball

The South Florida men’s basketball team is led by Amir Abdur-Rahim , who was named the 11th head coach in program history on March 29, 2023. In his first season at South Florida, Abdur-Rahim was a unanimous choice for American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, Abdur-Rahim has led USF to a 25-8 (16-2, AAC) record and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament as the Bulls claimed the program’s first-ever regular season conference title with a two-game cushion. USF’s win total marks a nine-win improvement over 2022-23, among the top 20 improvements in the nation in 2023-24, and just the sixth 20-win season in program history. The Bulls’ 25 wins set the program record, which bested the 24 wins set in 2018-19.



USF earned its first-ever Top 25 ranking in men’s basketball during the season, reaching as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. The Bulls’ 16 wins in conference play are the most in program history and USF held the longest win streak in the nation, posting 15 straight victories in conference play to register the program’s longest-ever win streak.



USF has retired three numbers in its history: Chucky Atkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and Radenko Dobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, appeared in the NIT eight times, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational.



