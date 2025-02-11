Running Toward Home: Baker, the Buccaneers, and Never Quitting

By – Curtis Campogni

The Eagles didn’t just win last night—they dominated the Chiefs like no team has ever been dominated before. But the Super Bowl isn’t just about the final score or who lifts the Lombardi Trophy. It’s about the journey—the moments along the way when players have to decide whether to push forward or walk away. Every champion, at some point, has faced that choice.

Friday night, under the bright lights, Maggie also had a decision to make…

The air buzzed with excitement. Parents crowded the bleachers and lined the sidelines, kids adjusted their caps, and the towering lights cast a glow over the field, setting the stage for something special.

This wasn’t just any game. It was the season opener. And for Maggie, it was a first in every sense—her first time playing under the lights, her first time wearing a jersey, her first time being part of a team.

The excitement carried her onto the field, ready for action. But as the game went on, her emotions began to shift. The unfamiliarity, the structure, and the pressure of playing in front of a crowd started to take their toll.

Midway through the game, she walked off the field. Tired. Frustrated. Unsure if she wanted to keep playing.

I knelt beside her and asked, “What’s wrong?”

She hesitated before answering, “I don’t want to do this anymore.”

It was a moment I knew well.

We all do.

That moment when exhaustion takes over, doubt creeps in, and quitting feels like the easiest way out.

As I sat beside Maggie under the bright lights, I saw that struggle in her eyes—the same kind of moment Baker Mayfield had faced before.

Baker: The Quarterback Who Refused to Quit

Baker Mayfield’s career has been a rollercoaster of triumph and adversity.

From the outside, his rise to Heisman Trophy winner and #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft looked like the path of a destined superstar.

But behind the headlines, his story is one of resilience.

The Cleveland Years: Injuries, Drama, and a City’s Hope

When the Cleveland Browns selected Baker Mayfield as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, he wasn’t just a quarterback—he was their great hope, the leader tasked with turning around a franchise defined by disappointment.

He wasted no time making an impact. In his rookie season, Mayfield shattered records and ended Cleveland’s infamous 635-day losing streak. By 2020, he delivered something even more meaningful—their first playoff victory in 26 years. The city believed. Their quarterback of the future had arrived.

But then… everything fell apart.

Injuries mounted. He played through a torn labrum in 2021, pushing through pain even as it wrecked his mechanics.

The fans who once cheered him turned critical. His relationship with teammates frayed.

Disputes with Browns management spilled into the public eye.

By 2022, the same city that once embraced him had moved on. Just like that, he was no longer the franchise’s future—he was an afterthought.

A Journeyman Nobody Wanted

Mayfield’s fall from grace was swift. Once the face of a franchise, he was now just another name on a roster, bouncing from team to team—Carolina, Los Angeles—playing on short-term deals with no guarantees. The dream of being a franchise quarterback seemed behind him.

Most quarterbacks in his position would’ve walked away.

He didn’t.

Then, in 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a chance on him. But this wasn’t just any opportunity—it came with the impossible task of replacing Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time.

The pressure was suffocating.

To many, Mayfield was a placeholder, a stopgap solution until Tampa found its real future. But instead of fading into the background, he thrived.

In his first season, he led the Buccaneers to an NFC South title, won a playoff game, and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

He didn’t just survive—he excelled, posting career highs in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage.

And he wasn’t done yet.

The following season, he proved Tampa’s success wasn’t a fluke. Another division title. More franchise records shattered. And with each game, he silenced the doubters, cementing himself as the leader of the team.

Mayfield’s story isn’t one of easy success—it’s about grit, resilience, and betting on yourself even when the world counts you out.

The Choice to Keep Going

Maggie stood there in her bright orange jersey, tears in her eyes. I knelt beside her.

“Do you know what color the Bucs used to have?” I asked.

She shook her head.

“Orange.” I smiled. “And there were times they felt like quitting, too.”

She wiped her eyes, listening.

I let the moment settle before adding, “But when things get tough, we get tougher. And most importantly, the one thing we never do—is quit on our team.”

She stood there for a second, taking it all in. Then, without a word, she dusted off her pants, took a deep breath, and walked back onto the field.

She didn’t quit.

And when the final at-bat of the night came, Maggie was up.

In tee ball, the last batter doesn’t just hit the ball—they have to clear the bases. There are no outs, no stopping at first or second. The moment the bat makes contact, they have only one goal—run home.

She stepped up to the plate, took a deep breath, and swung.

The ball rolled through the infield. She took off, rounding first, then second, then third. The crowd was cheering. Her teammates were waiting at home plate, arms raised, ready to celebrate.

And as she crossed home, she found something more than just the end of a game.

She found the joy of pushing through.

The pride of not giving up.

Final Thoughts: Finding Your Way Home

Whether it’s a five-year-old on a tee-ball field or a team watching the Super Bowl slip away in a historic blowout, the moment always comes—the moment when walking away feels easier than pushing forward.

But that’s when champions are made.

Baker Mayfield has lived it. From Cleveland to Carolina, Los Angeles to Tampa—he never gave up on his team.

Just like Maggie, rounding third and racing toward home, he kept moving forward.

Because when you refuse to quit—even when you’re tired, even when you’re doubted—you don’t just reach the next base.

You find your way home.

