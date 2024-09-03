Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Depth Chart ahead of Week One!!

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for the opening week of the 2024 NFL season, their communications department has released an in-depth “Game Release” to assist media coverage. This document provides an updated depth chart, detailing the roster hierarchy for every position on offense, defense, and special teams.

OFFENSE

At wide receiver, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin hold the top spots with Jalen McMillan, a rookie, joining them as the third starting wide receiver. Trey Palmer, who previously had the most snaps as the third receiver, now sits behind Evans. Kameron Johnson, another rookie and surprise breakout from training camp, backs up Godwin.

On the offensive line, recent addition Royce Newman, claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, is designated as the backup left guard behind Ben Bredeson. Bredeson secured the starting role during training camp after joining from the New York Giants.

Rachaad White leads the running backs, with rookie Bucky Irving serving as his primary backup. Irving, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon, is expected to see significant playing time alongside White.

DEFENSE

Defensively, Yaya Diaby maintains his starting OLB position even with Shaquil Barrett’s retirement, while Joe Tryon-Shoyinka returns to the first team on the opposite side. With Diaby nursing a high ankle sprain, second-round rookie Chris Braswell is poised for considerable playing time as he slots in behind Tryon-Shoyinka.

The Buccaneers retained six down linemen with Earnest Brown, a late addition from the 49ers, securing the final spot. Brown, who impressed during training camp, will back up Calijah Kancey as an interior pass-rusher. Greg Gaines and Will Gholston round out the defensive line depth.

At cornerback, Bryce Hall and Josh Hayes serve as primary backups. Hall is likely the first alternate for Jamel Dean or Zyon McCollum, whereas Tykee Smith, backing up Jordan Whitehead at safety, is expected to become an essential piece in nickel packages.

SPECIALISTS

The Bucs’ special teams see the return of Jake Camarda and Chase McLaughlin for punting and kicking duties, respectively, while Evan Deckers takes over as the long-snapper. The Bucs also retain an additional punter, Seth Vernon, on their practice squad.

In the return game, Trey Palmer is the top punt returner, with rookies Johnson and McMillan also in the mix. For kickoffs, rookies Irving, Johnson, and McMillan are listed, reflecting the team’s approach to utilizing two returners under the NFL’s new kickoff rules.

Carlos SME

Sports Writer & Betting Analyst

Expert in delivering in-depth sports analysis and betting insights brought to you by SPREADS. Follow my articles for the latest updates and strategic betting advice in the world of sports.