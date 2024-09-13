Guardians vs Rays Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

Overview:



The Cleveland Guardians take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a highly anticipated MLB matchup at Progressive Field on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 7:10 p.m. ET. With both teams vying for a pivotal win, fans can expect an electric night of baseball action.

Key Players:

Key standouts for the Guardians include Jose Ramirez, who is having a tremendous season with 34 home runs and 106 RBIs, and Steven Kwan, leading the team with a .291 batting average. For the Rays, Yandy Diaz commands attention with his team-best .284 average, and Christopher Morel, who leads the Rays with 21 home runs.

Broadcast Info:

Catch all the action live on BSSUN at 7:10 p.m. ET. Don’t miss a second of the excitement as these two formidable teams clash.

Betting Lines and Odds:

Moneyline Odds:

The moneyline for this game favors the Cleveland Guardians at -176, with the Rays as underdogs at +148.

Run Line:

The Guardians are favored to cover the run line at -1.5, with odds of +124. Conversely, the Rays’ run line stands at -148.

Total Runs:

The over/under for this game is set at 7.5 runs, reflecting expectations of a relatively low-scoring affair.

Team 1 Recent Betting Trends (Guardians):

Performance:

The Cleveland Guardians have shown strength when playing as favorites, winning 60 out of 91 games this season, a 65.9% success rate.

Moneyline Stats:

When favored by -176 or more, the Guardians have a record of 9-5, translating to a 64.3% win rate.

Total Games:

In their last 10 games, the total runs have hit the over only twice, signaling a trend towards unders.

ATS (Against the Spread):

The Guardians are 6-4-0 against the spread in their last 10 matchups.

Key Player Stats:

Jose Ramirez remains a key contributor with his 34 home runs and 106 RBIs, while Steven Kwan’s .291 batting average and Josh Naylor’s 29 home runs further bolster the Guardians’ lineup.

Team 2 Recent Betting Trends (Rays):

Performance:

The Tampa Bay Rays, often cast as underdogs, have won 35 out of 78 such matchups this season, translating to a 44.9% win rate.

Moneyline Stats:

The Rays have managed to secure victories in 3 out of 11 opportunities when named underdogs at +148 or worse.

Total Games:

In their last 10 games, the total has gone under seven times, continuing the trend of lower-scoring affairs.

ATS (Against the Spread):

The Rays have an 8-2 ATS record over their last 10 contests.

Key Player Stats:

Yandy Diaz’s .284 average and Christopher Morel’s 21 home runs highlight their offensive prowess, with additional contributions from Brandon Lowe and Jose Caballero adding depth to the lineup.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights:

Run Line Value:

Betting on the Guardians to cover the run line offers decent value based on their recent performances and solid win rate as favorites.

Total Runs Consideration:

The game’s trend towards unders in recent matchups makes the under 7.5 total runs an enticing bet for those expecting a tight, low-scoring game.

Underdog Potential:

While the Guardians are favored, the Rays’ recent performance against the spread (8-2) suggests potential value in considering them to keep the game close or possibly pull off an upset.

Summarizing the insights:

The Guardians covering the run line offers potential value. The total runs under 7.5 is worth strong consideration. Don’t overlook the Rays’ potential as underdogs, given their recent run of form against the spread.

This showdown between the Guardians and Rays promises to be a tight and competitive game. By leveraging the insights provided, bettors can make informed decisions and potentially come out ahead.

About the Author:

Carlos SME, a seasoned betting expert, has an unmatched eye for the nuances that define winners and losers. Simply put, SME ‘Gets IT’—it being America’s fervent love affair with sports betting in 2024. His analytical process consistently uncovers the subtle contexts and narratives that separate victories from defeats. Follow SME to enjoy the earn.

