Yankees vs Red Sox Insights, Odds, and Predictions with Carlos SME

It’s always an electric atmosphere when the New York Yankees clash with the Boston Red Sox, and this Friday promises to be no different. The game will be held at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action live on Apple TV+. This classic rivalry will see standout talents like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto for the Yankees facing off against Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran from the Red Sox.

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds

For this highly anticipated matchup, the Yankees are favored at -148, while the Red Sox are underdogs with +124 odds.

Run Line

The Yankees are also favored on the run line, with -1.5 at +142 odds. Conversely, the Red Sox are +1.5 at -170 odds.

Total Runs

The over/under for total runs in this game has been set at 8.5, with equal odds of -110 on both sides.

Yankees Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Yankees have thrived as favorites this season, coming out on top in 65 of their 116 games as the favored team.

Moneyline Stats

When favored by at least -148 on the moneyline, the Yankees have a winning rate of 60.3%, having triumphed in 41 out of 68 games.

Total Games

In their past 10 matchups where the total was set, the Yankees have seen the over hit four times.

ATS (Against the Spread)

The Yankees have a 4-6-0 record against the spread in their last 10 games.

Key Player Stats

Aaron Judge leads the team with a stellar .319 batting average and a Major League-best 51 home runs and 126 RBIs this season. Juan Soto also shines with a .289 average, 39 home runs, and 118 walks.

Red Sox Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Red Sox have had a mixed bag of results as underdogs this year, winning 33 out of 69 such contests.

Moneyline Stats

When set as underdogs with +124 or worse odds, the Red Sox have managed 7 wins in 19 chances.

Total Games

In their last 10 games, the Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over four times.

ATS (Against the Spread)

The Red Sox are slightly better against the spread in their last 10 games, posting a 5-5 record.

Key Player Stats

Jarren Duran boasts a .285 batting average, while Rafael Devers has driven in the most runs for the team with 81 RBIs. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with 30 home runs, adding serious power to the lineup.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Run Line Value

Analyzing the Yankees’ performance this season when favored, betting on them to cover the -1.5 run line has been a reliable option. With key players in top form, this might be a lucrative bet.

Total Runs Consideration

Considering the recent trends, both teams have hit the over four times in their last 10 games. This makes the likelihood of the game exceeding the 8.5 total runs fairly balanced.

Underdog Potential

The Red Sox have struggled as underdogs, but their lineup is capable of explosive performances. While risky, betting on them for an upset could offer significant returns.

In summary, keep an eye on the Yankees’ run line value and consider the likelihood of the game going over the set total runs. Though the Red Sox have underperformed as underdogs, there’s always a chance for an upset in this heated rivalry. Utilize these insights for informed betting decisions.

About the Author

Carlos SME is a seasoned betting expert with an uncanny knack for identifying the nuances in sports betting. His methods consistently find the subtle context or misplaced narratives that separate wins from losses. Follow him to enhance your betting strategy.

Simply put, SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and America’s raging love affair with betting on both players and teams. His keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between action and the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s. Follow him to enjoy the earn.

#Yankees #RedSox #MLB #SportsBetting