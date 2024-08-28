Mariners vs. Rays Insights, Odds, Picks with Carlos SME

Get your popcorn ready, folks! It’s game time as Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park this Wednesday, August 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. The stakes are high and the odds are interesting, making this a matchup you won’t want to miss. You can catch all the live action on ROOT Sports NW.

Betting Lines and Odds:

Moneyline Odds:

– The Mariners are sitting as favorites with odds of -167, while the Rays come in as the underdogs at +140.

Run Line:

– The Mariners have the edge on the run line at -1.5.

Total Runs:

– The over/under for this game is set at 6.5 runs, giving bettors something to ponder on both ends of the spectrum.

Recent Betting Trends: Seattle Mariners

Performance:

The Mariners have been stable as favorites, clinching victory in 56.8% of the 88 games where they’ve been favored.

Moneyline Stats:

In games where they’re at least -167 favorites, Seattle holds a 11-8 record this season.

Total Games:

In their last 10 outings, the Mariners have hit the over on the total five times.

ATS (Against the Spread):

Seattle has struggled a bit against the spread recently, with a 3-7-0 record over the past 10 games.

Key Player Stats:

– Cal Raleigh remains the key offensive weapon for the Mariners. With 27 home runs and 80 RBI this season, he’s the man to watch.

– Raleigh is also riding a three-game hitting streak, making him even more dangerous.

Recent Betting Trends: Tampa Bay Rays

Performance:

The Tampa Bay Rays have shown resilience in the underdog spot, winning 47% of their 66 underdog appearances this year.

Moneyline Stats:

When pegged as +140 or worse, Tampa Bay has managed a 3-8 record.

Total Games:

In their last 10 games, they’ve only hit the over three times.

ATS (Against the Spread):

The Rays have a solid 4-6 record against the spread in their last 10 games.

Key Player Stats:

– Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .275 batting average and 57 RBIs. He’s also on a three-game hit streak, looking consistent as ever.

– Randy Arozarena continues to hustle, slashing .213 with 25 doubles this season.

Betting Insights:

Run Line Value:

The Mariners covering the -1.5 run line could be worth a shot, given their favorable odds and home advantage. However, keep in mind their recent performance against the spread isn’t stellar.

Total Runs Consideration:

With an over/under of 6.5 runs, bettors must ponder over each team’s ability to light up the scoreboard. Both squads have some heavy hitters that could push the total over.

Underdog Potential:

Tampa Bay offers valuable betting potential with their recent reliability as underdogs. Despite being pegged as underdogs frequently, they’ve had notable wins which can’t be ignored.

Betting Recommendations:

– Run Line: Mariners at -1.5 could be worth exploring.

– Total Runs: Consider betting on the game going over 6.5 runs.

– Underdog Potential: Give the Rays’s potential to play spoiler a thought with their +140 odds.

SME’s 3:

Moneyline Insights : Mariners are favored at -167, implying a 62.5% chance of winning.

: Mariners are favored at -167, implying a 62.5% chance of winning. Run Line Analysis : Mariners favored at -1.5 , providing valuable insight for betting on the margin of victory.

: Mariners favored at , providing valuable insight for betting on the margin of victory. Total Runs Impact: Over/Under set at 6.5 runs, a key factor for consideration in betting strategies.

With Seattle stepping in as the favorite but the Rays known to upset, expect an intriguing contest. Keep these insights handy to make informed betting choices. Trust me, this one’s going to be a nail-biter!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.