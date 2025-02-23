Ugo Humbert lifts back-to-back Open 13 Provence titles

Humbert Makes History in Marseille

French number one Ugo Humbert successfully defended his title at the ATP 250 Open 13 Provence in Marseille on Sunday.

Humbert secured a straight set win to beat Hamad Medjedovic 7-6, 6-4 and ended his long-wait for a silverware since March 2024.

The 26-year-old’s experience was evident against 21-year-old Medjedovic in Palais des Sports as he brilliantly made the most of his service.

Unlike Medjedovic who registered five double faults during the game that lasted over 2hours and 30minutes, Humbert was flawless and he recorded 13 aces.

Humbert became the first Frenchman to win back-to-back titles in Marseille and an extended win record of 18-1 on French soil with the only defeat coming in the 2024 Paris Masters final against Alexander Zverev in November.

As a result of his win on Sunday with additional 250 ATP points, Humbert is now 14th in the world ranking – just a spot behind his career-best position while Medjedovic leapt from 94th in the world to number 72 in the latest ATP standings.

‘Disappointed’ Medjedovic positive after defeat

Medjedovic admitted he had a fantastic win in France but he rued his missed chances in Sunday’s final that could have turned the game in his favour.

The 21-year-old raced from behind in the first set, forcing a tie-break but he did not make the most of his chances during the crucial moments.

“It never really feels great to lose in a final, especially in the second time. I think it was a great week, I’ve played some good tennis this week and I feel good on the court, that’s the positive thing,” Medjedovic told Rant Sports after the game.

“I will continue working until I get there and when a new tournament starts.

“It was a good week, I got my first top 10 win and I have improved in my ranking. It‘s positive and it will give a real confidence for the future so I’m really happy about it.

“I made a lot mistakes by winning yesterday [against Medvedev] and being too hyped about it, not focusing on the final. I knew I won a big game yesterday but my whole focus was in today’s game; I had my chances in the first set which I didn’t use.”

On his next plan as he targets more milestone in the 2025 season, the Serb said: “For now, I’m leaving for Doha and I’m connecting Dubai from Doha. I don’t think I struggled with return today, Ugo served very well and he used his left hand amazingly.

“I think this main moment when I had the set point, tie breaks, I should have done better and it is something I will improve on when I face a player like that.”

What next in the ATP Tour?

The ATP Tour train moves to the Middle East with the Qatar Open in Doha this week then by the Dubai Tennis Championships the following week.

Majority of the players who featured in Marseille including winner Humbert and runner-up Medjedovic are scheduled to participate in the tournament alongside Novak Djokovic.

A combined 1000 ATP points are up for grabs for the winner of the two ATP 500 tournaments in Dubai and Doha.