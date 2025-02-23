Angels’ Owner Extends His Anaheim Lease Until 2032

The team could use the stadium until 2038 with additional extensions.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has one less franchise stadium issue to worry about. The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim owner Arte Moreno has extended his lease by three years to use the city of Anaheim’s stadium until 2032. Manfred is retiring in 2029. It will be up to Manfred’s successor to deal with an Anaheim stadium issue. Moreno, who is 78 years old, might allow someone else to deal with the lease. Angels’ franchise ownership can extend the lease through 2038. When we last left Moreno, he had struck out in his attempt to take over the Anaheim stadium and the land surrounding it. Moreno wanted to build a stadium-village. The city of Anaheim released a terse statement about the lease extension. “The extension is not the result of any long-term discussions between the team and the city, and there are no long-term lease or other talks underway.” The Anaheim stadium is 59 years old and has undergone extensive renovations.

In the past Moreno has looked at sites in Los Angeles, Carson, Irvine and Tustin as a possible replacement for the Anaheim stadium. In March 2022, Long Beach, California officials claimed they were ready to provide Moreno with a stadium site. Long Beach, which is about 23 miles from Anaheim, had offered Moreno a chance to look at the city’s waterfront area for a stadium in 2019 when Moreno was exploring various areas to relocate his business. There was no concrete proposal for a Long Beach stadium, there was no money plan, just a notion that Moreno could be in a position to develop the waterfront property with the ballpark as the centerpiece. Moreno then had a deal with Anaheim to create a stadium-village which fell through. Moreno is out of the stadium game in Anaheim for the foreseeable future.

