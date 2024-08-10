Buccaneers vs Bengals: Trask to Start, Starters to Sit

By – Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced Thursday that quarterback Kyle Trask will get the start in the team’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Trask was the Buccaneers second-round pick on the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of Florida. He only has 10 passing attempts in his career with three completions and 23 yards.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles also stated that the team plans rest all of their starters and all rookies that are healthy will play!

Yes Bucs fans, we will get to see first-round draft pick Graham Barton in action. As well as Chris Braswell, Tykee Smith, Bucky Irving, Kalen DeLoach, and the entire 2024 draft class line up against the Bengals.

BucsReport.com

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.co

Bucs