Texas Rangers at Yankees Stadium Starts Today!! Odds and Insights with Carlos SME

The Texas Rangers (54-61) and the New York Yankees (68-48) are squaring off in Game 1 of a doubleheader today at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game on ESPN+ or MLB Network. Let’s dive into the details and get some insights from FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds and lines, plus a few betting tidbits from me, your fun sportswriter friend!

The Weather and Recent Form

After Tropical Storm Debby washed out Friday’s series opener, today we finally get to see some action. Despite their World Series win in 2023, the Rangers have had a rough season. Since a four-game sweep against the Chicago White Sox in late July, they’ve gone 3-9 in their last 12 games, and we’ve seen the Over hit in 10 of those 12 contests.

The Yankees, on the other hand, had a humbling experience earlier this week when they dropped two out of three games against the Los Angeles Angels, who are 14 games under .500. Currently, the Yankees sit just a half-game out of first place in the AL East, trailing the Baltimore Orioles. They boast the best run differential in the majors at plus-113, but they’ve been somewhat inconsistent at home, going 30-26, while shining on the road with a 38-22 record. At home, they’ve struggled, going 4-7 in their last 11 games.

Pitching Matchup

Today’s game features a showdown between right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and left-hander Carlos Rodon.

Nathan Eovaldi (RHP)

Eovaldi enters with an 8-5 record and a 3.62 ERA, making his 21st start of the season. He’s got a solid WHIP of 1.06, a walk rate of 2.1 BB/9, and a strikeout rate of 8.7 K/9 over 117 innings. His last game, however, saw him give up 5 earned runs over 5 innings against the Boston Red Sox. Eovaldi’s career record against the Yankees is 4-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 20 appearances.

Carlos Rodon (LHP)

Rodon sports a 12-7 record with a 4.37 ERA as he gears up for his 24th start of the year. He’s holding a 1.21 WHIP, a walk rate of 2.8 BB/9, and a strikeout rate of 6.2 K/9 over 125 2/3 innings. Rodon recently secured a win against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing 3 earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. His lifetime performance against the Rangers is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in 5 starts.

Betting Insights: SME’s 3

Now let’s talk about some betting insights that might pique your interest.

Moneyline : The Yankees are priced at -156, with the Rangers at +132. Betting on the Yankees here reflects their stronger standing, but don’t overlook Eovaldi, who’s facing his former team.

: The Yankees are priced at -156, with the Rangers at +132. Betting on the Yankees here reflects their stronger standing, but don’t overlook Eovaldi, who’s facing his former team. Run Line/ATS : The Yankees at -1.5 (+132) haven’t been stellar at home recently, making a conservative bet on the Rangers +1.5 (-160) a potentially safer option.

: The Yankees at -1.5 (+132) haven’t been stellar at home recently, making a conservative bet on the Rangers +1.5 (-160) a potentially safer option. Over/Under: The Over/Under is set at 8. Considering the recent trends, with the Yankees seeing the Over hit in 14 of their last 17 games and the Rangers in 10 of their last 12, leaning towards the Over (-122) could be the way to go.

Game Time!

To wrap it up, today should be a thrilling game with a lot on the line for both teams. Whether you’re a betting enthusiast or just a passionate fan, there’s plenty to keep an eye on. Enjoy the game, and let’s see some fireworks at Yankee Stadium!

